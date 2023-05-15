Waconia’s 2023 downtown infrastructure project hasn’t begun yet, but already city leaders are looking ahead to 2024.
The city council on Monday, May 1, authorized preparation of a design and feasibility report for a project next year to reconstruct three blocks of Main Street from Olive to Spruce streets, and one block each of Elm, Pine, and Spruce.
That represents the second phase of major downtown work planned for 2023-2024, although utilities will not be as big a component of next year’s work as the upcoming project planned for this year.
As a refresher, the work slated for 2023 includes street, sidewalk, utility and streetlighting improvements to Main Street from Maple Street to just east of Olive Street, and Olive from Main to First Street. Construction is expected to begin as soon as next week.
Some preliminary utility relocate work has already begun. Pre-construction meetings were held last Thursday, May 4, and public information question and answer sessions were slated for Tuesday, May 9.
As construction gets underway, regular updates will be provided on the project webpage at waconia.org.
In other business at its latest meeting, the city council held a public hearing and approved the issuance of revenue notes by the city of Chaska on behalf of Ridgeview Medical Center.
The notes will be used to finance the current expansion at Ridgeview’s Chaska hospital campus and anticipated improvements to Ridgeview facilities in Waconia, Delano and Le Sueur. While Chaska is the conduit to financing, IRS code requires that prior to the issuance of any debt, Delano, Le Sueur and Waconia must also consent to the financing after a public hearing. The maximum principal amount for the notes is $26 million.
Sheriff’s update
The council also heard from Sgt. Tyler Stahn with the monthly Carver County Sheriff’s Office local law enforcement report.
Crime rates remained similar to April of last year, he reported – 32 crimes in 2022; 27 in 2023 There was a 13 percent increase in non-criminal calls, mostly medical and traffic related.
One criminal offense Stahn noted involved a driver going 60 miles per hour in a 30 -mph downtown zone. The driver was apprehended, showed signs of impairment, and was arrested for DWI at three times the legal limit.
Overall, for the year through April calls reflect an 8 percent decrease in all criminal activity (113 in 2022 versus 104 in 2023).
There was a 12 percent increase in non-criminal calls (just shy of 1,000 for the year), with most driven by medical and mental health issues. Stahn noted that one individual with medical health conditions generated 28 total calls so far this year.
County law enforcement also carried out a statewide distracted driving blitz in April issuing 101 citations for hands-free violations. There were 10 citations issued in Waconia. A statewide seatbelt and child restraint enforcement wave will be starting on May 22 and carry through Memorial Day until June 4, Stahn reported.
The final elementary school lunch outreach events for the school year also will occur this month, Stahn said, and local law enforcement will be at a Waconia Middle School eighth-grade career fair on May 26.
