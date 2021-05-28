A four-story apartment complex could be coming to Waconia on property south of Highway 5 currently guided as industrial.
The Waconia City Council on Monday, May 17, approved an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan to re-guide the property located at 601 Industrial Boulevard West as high-density residential versus earlier designation as industrial. The approximately 11.68-acre property located within the city is currently undeveloped and zoned agricultural.
The comprehensive plan amendment accommodates a request from development firm Oppidan Investment Company, which has plans to build a 150-160-unit multi-family development at the site.
The properties to the northeast and southwest are all zoned and developed as industrial. The properties to the northwest are zoned commercial. Sudheimer Park is located to the south. The closest housing is Wildhurst, a single-family residential development to the east.
The property represents about half of the city’s available industrial land inventory.
A similar proposal was nixed back in 2017-2018 over concerns about the site being the last large industrial parcel within the city, also potential traffic concerns.
While council members expressed hesitancy to give up an industrial site, they noted there hasn’t been interest in that use for the site in several years, and the proposal would meet city needs for more multi-unit apartment style housing.
Another benefit they highlighted is the property proposed for an apartment complex does not encroach on other neighborhoods. Other earlier apartment proposals have been met with resistance from neighbors.
In terms of traffic, since the earlier apartment proposal was submitted, a traffic impact analysis has been conducted, which indicates that the additional traffic generated by an apartment is not expected to have a noticeable impact on nearby intersections and nearby regional roadways.
Also noted is that the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan identifies more industrial sites on land to the south that could be annexed to the city at some point.
The developer indicated that the market rate priced apartment units would add to Waconia’s diversity of housing, and could appeal to residents who work at neighboring commercial/industrial locations and Ridgeview Hospital not too far away.
