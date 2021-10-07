This is the time of year that municipalities set preliminary budgets and tax levies for next year so counties can calculate tax estimates that go to property owners each November.
The cities of Waconia and Cologne established their preliminary budgets and tax levies last Monday, Sept. 20, in advance of an end of September deadline.
The tax levy is the primary funding mechanism for the city, and typically comprises a general levy and special levies. The general levy funds general services such as fire, law enforcement, streets, parks and recreation, central facilities, planning and inspections, and administration. Special levies typically fund city improvements and other special projects.
Waconia
For 2022, the Waconia City Council approved a general levy of just over $6 million and special levies of around $3 million for a total levy of just over $9 million.
The general levy amounts to an increase of about 2 percent and reflects city plans for additional staffing and to continue to make interfund transfers to capital project funds for future improvements. The current plan brings the city’s general fund balance to about 40 percent of expense obligations, within the parameters of the city’s financial policy, according to Finance Director Nicole Meyer.
The special debt levy increases 9.9 percent from the 2021 levy due to the city issuing bonds to help fund street, trail, sidewalk and utility improvements that are a part of the 2021 infrastructure projects.
The overall net increase to taxpayers from 2021 is about 4.54 percent. With the average Waconia home value increasing about 5.2 percent, the average homeowner will see about a 5.83 percent increase, or an estimated $83.17, in the city portion of their tax bill.
City staff and council have been reviewing department budgets and county property tax information in recent weeks. Budgets are slated to be finalized later in the fall and approved at the council’s Dec. 20 meeting. Final levies can be set lower, but not higher, than preliminary levies, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Cologne
The Cologne City Council authorized a preliminary tax levy of about $1.6 million for that city, or about a 7.58 increase from 2021.
The general fund portion of the budget is projected at about $816,701. The remainder of the 2022 levy goes for debt service for investments like city infrastructure and equipment, including the downtown street reconstruction project in 2020 and the Highway 284 retaining wall project currently underway in Cologne.
