Each year, local governmental entities in Minnesota are required to establish preliminary budgets and tax levies by Sept. 30 so counties can prepare estimated tax statements for property owners for taxes payable the next year.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the city of Waconia set its levy. Neighboring Cologne established that community’s preliminary tax levy a week earlier. Levies will be finalized before the end of the year. A jurisdiction can reduce its budget levy before finalizing, but it can’t go higher.

