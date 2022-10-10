Each year, local governmental entities in Minnesota are required to establish preliminary budgets and tax levies by Sept. 30 so counties can prepare estimated tax statements for property owners for taxes payable the next year.
On Monday, Sept. 26, the city of Waconia set its levy. Neighboring Cologne established that community’s preliminary tax levy a week earlier. Levies will be finalized before the end of the year. A jurisdiction can reduce its budget levy before finalizing, but it can’t go higher.
Waconia
With the city investing in a new fire station and infrastructure, and home market values increasing on average by 25 percent, Waconia residents can expect to see a considerable increase in their levy and taxes.
The resolution adopted by the Waconia City Council is for a general fund levy of around $6.5 million and total levy of $10.2 million, including special levies for infrastructure improvements and fire station.
The general fund portion reflects an 8.8 percent increase from 2022. It includes plans for additional staffing and staff retention programs in 2023, and interfund transfers to capital project funds for future improvements. It also puts the city’s general fund balance at 40 percent in line with city financial policy and guidelines. Other budgets, such as capital projects and equipment, Safari Island and ice arena, and utility budgets are still being reviewed in work sessions.
The special debt levy increased 21.2 percent from the 2022 levy due to the city issuing bonds related to street, trail, sidewalk, and utility improvements, along with fire station construction.
The overall net levy increase is about 17.5 percent, although given overall growth in the city and increase in market values, the city’s overall tax rate actually decreases from 45.7 percent to 41.5 percent. Calculating the increase in home value, owners of an average value home will see an estimated $241.66 increase in the city portion of their tax bill.
Over the course of the next several weeks, city staff will be working to finalize contracts and budgeted line items to determine if the increase can be adjusted down before the final levy is approved. The city’s final budget and levy is scheduled for approval at the city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
Cologne
The Cologne City Council approved a preliminary tax levy of just over $1.7 million for 2023 at its meeting Sept. 19.
The general fund portion of the budget is approved at just over $1 million. That pays for things like public works, parks, policing, and other city and administrative services. The remainder of the 2021 levy goes for debt service for investments like city infrastructure and equipment.
Minus fiscal disparities, or funding from state small city local government aid, the tax levy represents about a 6 percent increase to residents over 2022. The city police contract with Carver County jumped a bit due to a slight increase in staffing and the council approved to levy additional funds to go into the city’s capital reserve for future purchases, according to city administrator Jesse Dickson.
With recent growth in Cologne, the levy impact is expected to be negligible; however, increases of up to 25 percent in home market value are expected to drive up property tax bills.
In other recent business, the council also approved a grant proposal and budget money to develop a community newsletter as one outcome of Cologne’s Communities of Belonging initiative. In a community survey last year, respondents expressed a need for better communication about what is happening in the city and surrounding area and how to get involved in community events. The newsletter is intended support that effort. The first edition of the quarterly publication is expected to be out in November.
ISD 110
Minnesota law requires school districts to hold a “Truth in Taxation” public hearing before adopting a tax levy for the following year. Waconia Public Schools will hold its Truth in Taxation meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in Room C107 at Waconia High School. The hearing will include a budget presentation from Director of Finance and Operations Ra Chhoth as well as information about the proposed tax levy.
