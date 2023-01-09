Cologne2.jpg

“Community of Belonging” signs are featured at locations in Cologne. (Submitted photos)

The term community is defined by Oxford dictionary as a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common, also a feeling of fellowship with others.

A “Community of Belonging” takes that concept one step further — that a community should be a place where people are truly connected, know each other, and take care of each other, even if everyone does not agree on every issue.

