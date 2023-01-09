The term community is defined by Oxford dictionary as a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common, also a feeling of fellowship with others.
A “Community of Belonging” takes that concept one step further — that a community should be a place where people are truly connected, know each other, and take care of each other, even if everyone does not agree on every issue.
Carver County Public Health launched a Communities of Belonging (COB) initiative in 2021 stemming from an improvement plan the organization does every five years to assess and create ways to improve the health of the citizens in the county. Research shows individuals seek a sense of significance, safety and well-being by belonging to a community, explains Pat Stieg, public health specialist with Carver County Health and Human Services. With isolation posed from the pandemic, growing concerns about mental health, and increased political and social divisiveness, the timing appeared to be right for such an initiative, he said.
Cologne was the first of potentially 11 area communities to begin exploring how to build a community of belonging. Now a group in Waconia is undertaking their own local COB initiative.
The group includes Christine Fenner from the Waconia Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Steinbauer from Ridgeview, and several others who have expressed interest in the initiative.
The result of that interaction, they say, is to be “a stronger and better community that benefits everyone living in it.”
Like Cologne, the Waconia group will soon be initiating a community-wide survey to get a pulse on how area residents feel about their community as an inclusive place for all. The survey launches next week, on Jan. 9 and will be open for residents to respond to until Jan. 22.
Here is what to expect.
Waconia Communities of Belonging is partnering with the UnitedHealth Group Equity Innovation Center of Excellence and Carver County Public Health to create and administer the survey. The survey is focused on questions related to belonging and welcoming activities.
Survey results will help identify perceptions, gaps in connections, and help the planning team determine the best actions and next steps to create a community of belonging.
“Residents will have two weeks to provide input into this critical and essential community initiative,” Stieg said. ”The on-line survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete. We encourage everyone ages 15 and older to participate, so all voices and opinions are included in this process.”
Members of the Waconia Communities of Belonging team will providing the survey link/QR code among groups throughout the community. For those who need access to the internet, the Waconia Library has public access computers. The library also will have paper copies that can be returned there.
Any resident also can obtain the survey, or have their questions answered about the survey or the Communities of Belonging initiative, by contacting any of the following:
• Pat Stieg- pstieg@co.carver.mn.us
• Janie Westbrook- Janie.Westbrook@ymcamn.org
• Derrick Jaeger- Derrick.Jaeger@ymcamn.org
Survey responses are anonymous. Collective survey results will be shared with the community.
“The Waconia Communities of Belonging group thanks residents for taking the time to participate in the survey,” Steig said, “and invites everyone to join this collective journey toward creating a welcoming place for all.”
Cologne takes action on belonging
The Cologne Communities of Belonging group conducted its own survey last year and based on feedback from residents has prioritized five areas of focus.
The group meets monthly, and community volunteers are developing and implanting plans to address each of the focus areas, according to Lisa Steinbauer, a resident of Cologne, who is also involved in that effort.
Focus areas and actions include:
• Communication: Includes a new quarterly publication called Cologne News & Notes to share information. The newsletter is distributed to everyone in the 55322 ZIP code, is available in local businesses and posted on the city of Cologne and other organizations’ websites, also shared across other community communication channels. The first issue was distributed in October 2022; the second is planned for February 2023.
• Cologne Community of Belonging (COB) also created promotional materials with the COB logo, such as flyers, bookmarks, notecards, hankies, stress balls, tri-fold brochure, banner and flags, distributed at community events and at other settings.
• Signage: “You Belong Here” signs have been installed along Cologne trails (12 include a QR code to link to Community of Belonging web page). Welcome to Cologne signage is planned for entrance areas into Cologne, and banners and event signs are planned for display at community celebrations.
• Welcome to Cologne kits: Information about Cologne and the organizations and businesses serving the community, including the Community of Belonging, are being distributed to new residents and businesses.
• Parks and trails: The group is partnering with the city of Cologne and Cologne Lions on long-range park development and enhancements to existing parks and trail areas, including potential trail connections.
• Murals and arts: The group is developing plans to beautify Cologne, and to bring arts and culture to the community through a variety of media. The initial focus will be murals.
