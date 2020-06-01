The Waconia City Council heard a report on the city’s annual financial audit and addressed three building-related issues at its meeting last Monday, May 18.
The city has an audit performed annually by an independent certified public accounting firm to ensure legal compliance and adequate internal controls with its financial reporting. The firm Redpath and Company completed the 2019 audit. The auditor called city’s financial reporting strong and transparent, and noted that its balance sheet is sound and reserves are within targets. The city has received a certificate of achievement for financial reporting several years in a row.
In other business, the council approved a design for improvements to a building on Birch Street South that had been owned by Koch Bus Service before it moved its operations last year to a new facility near Waconia High School. The new owner is proposing a charcoal gray stucco exterior.
The council tabled action on a variance for the Garage Bar and Bowl related to screening for an air handling unit on top of the building. The issue was not addressed in earlier design plans and the planning commission approved a variance without screening requirements. However, the council requested that the applicant explore potential options, such a painting, to make the unit blend in to the surrounding cityscape.
The council did approve a variance for a parcel of lakeshore property on Lakeview Terrace Boulevard to allow the owner to construction an addition to the home there, which would add to the impervious surface area on the property. The property’s impervious surface area exceeds the city’s 25 percent maximum limit for shoreland property; however, the council granted the variance noting that the applicant submitted a stormwater management plan to mitigate runoff to the lake.
At the meeting, Mayor Kent Bloudek also read proclamations acknowledging Public Works Week and District 110 School Appreciation Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.