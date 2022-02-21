Waconia councilman Carl Pierson spoke publicly last week for the first time about an aggressive form of cancer he was diagnosed with about three weeks ago.
Speaking at a city council meeting Feb. 7, Pierson said he has esophageal cancer and faces an intense regimen of radiation, chemotherapy, and eventually surgery, but that it’s “my intention to conquer this cancer.”
The treatment will require Pierson to miss three meetings, but the first-term councilman and Waconia High School government teacher said he will stay as engaged as he can and has every intention of fulfilling his term which expires at the end of 2024.
Pierson called serving on the council “one of the great joys of my life.”
In council business, Justin Sorensen was sworn in as Waconia’s new fire chief at a badge pinning ceremony in front of the council and his family.
Sorensen, who was appointed to the position late last fall, said he was “humbled by the support I have received so far…and excited for the future of the fire department,” particularly with a new fire station on the horizon.
The council also heard from Waconia Township supervisor John Zimmerman about the township’s plans to address increasing traffic concerns and the deteriorating condition on North Shore Road.
As reported last month, the township considering changes to the road to address growing traffic volumes. One option being considered is to abandon a portion of the road and build two cul-de-sacs, thereby creating essentially two dead-end roads.
The township is reaching out for input from entities like the city of Waconia, Carver County and area emergency responders before making a decision, according to township supervisors.
