In a very short meeting to start the new year, the Waconia City Council on Jan. 3 approved several procedural matters and reaffirmed provisions of its winter parking ordinance.
In its consent agenda, the council made several appointments for 2022. Among them: City attorney Melchert, Hubert, Sjodin; city engineer Bolton & Menk; official newspaper Waconia Patriot; city fiscal advisor Ehlers & Associates; bond counsel Briggs & Morgan; insurance agent League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust; also, several institutions as official depositories for city funds, including Old National of Waconia, Security Bank of Waconia, Wells Fargo, MidCountry Bank, Hometown Bank, Moreton Capital Markets, LLC.
The council also approved the following appointments to advisory and committee positions: Randy Sorensen representative to the Planning Commission; Pete Leo representative to the Commission on Aging; Carl Pierson representative to the Park Board; Mayor Kent Bloudek and Leo to the 2022 Personnel Committee; and Pierson and Nicole Waldron to the Long Range/CIP Planning Committee. Also, Waldron as acting mayor if Bloudek is unable to serve.
The following liaison appointments were made to the council: Sorensen as liaison to School District 110 and the ISD 110 Community Education Advisory Council; Waldron as liaison to the Waconia Chamber of Commerce; and Bloudek as liaison to the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition, the Ridgeview Medical Center board of directors, and Carver County leaders.
The council also approved several 2022 cigarette and liquor sale permits for businesses and organizations in town.
In other matters, the city council confirmed the outcome of a recent six-month performance review of new City Administrator Shane Fineran. The council’s evaluation indicated that Fineran is satisfactorily performing his duties, and meeting the goals and objectives agreed to the by the city council and the administrator.
In winter parking matters, the council denied a request from a resident cited for violation of the ordinance for reimbursement of a $245 towing and storage fee, with confirmation from city staff that the vehicle was legally towed and ticketed, and the city was engaged in snow removal operations at the time.
The first meeting of 2022 was also the first meeting live-streamed on the city’s website waconia.org. The city has transitioned to a new software platform that enables the capability for live streaming of meetings from the website or Facebook, according to Fineran. The software also integrates the meeting agenda to the video.
