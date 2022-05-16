The Waconia City Council awarded a contract last week for a stormwater reuse project as part of the Waterford development being constructed on the south edge of town.
There are already a few other facilities in place throughout the city that capture and reuse stormwater for purposes like irrigation while preserving municipal drinking water and the associated costs that go with providing that service.
The contract for construction of the Waterford reuse project was awarded to S.M. Hentges & Sons, Inc. at a cost of $492,570. City-supplied material and services such as HVAC, dehumidifiers, lighting and electrical will be provided at a cost of $201,000.
The large system is expected to deliver nearly 10 million gallons of stormwater annually to the Waterford homeowners association to be used on city and townhome property. That about matches the amount of stormwater captured and reused last year from the city’s four other reuse systems, according Craig Eldred, Waconia Public Services director.
The Waterford reuse project includes installation of pumping equipment, storm water treatment equipment, structures, and electrical items to fully construct the system. The city will be able to control system flow to respond to wet and dry conditions.
In addition to preserving city water, the reuse system helps meet storm water requirements for the Waterford development and earns credits with the Carver County Water Management Organization for future infrastructure improvement projects community wide.
Revenue from connection and user fees will recoup part of the costs for construction, according to Eldred. The system is expected to take about four months to construct, he said, and the intent is to get water on green space by August.
The council also heard from Carver County Commissioner Tim Lynch and Paul Moline, director of county planning and water management, on the county’s no-wake ordinance that was adopted last week.
The ordinance was outlined on these pages when it was first proposed over a year ago. It was introduced in response to high-water conditions and temporary no-wake ordinances that were established on Lake Waconia and a few other smaller county lakes in 2014 and 2019 to ensure public safety and protect shorelines and the lakes from wave erosion. The term “no wake” means that watercraft must move at the slowest possible speed under those restrictions.
Instead of going back to the county board every time the water gets high, the permanent no-wake ordinance establishes water elevations on Lake Waconia, Reitz, Bavaria and Piersons lakes that would trigger no-wake restrictions, Moline explained. The county will be responsible for no-wake notification and enforcement when these conditions occur.
The proposed ordinance went through an extensive review and public comment period last year. The Department of Natural Resources approved the plan two weeks ago which was the final step in the process before a sign-off by county commissioners.
Commissioner Lynch noted that based on 70 years of water records, the no-wake ordinance would be implemented very infrequently. The elevation of Lake Waconia is currently nearly two feet below the established high-water mark, and given its size it would take a considerable amount of precipitation to move the lake level to that stage.
More details about the ordinance and enforcement provisions will be available on the Carver County and city of Waconia websites.
In other news, the city of Waconia has been recognized with a Government Finance Officers Association certificate of achievement for excellence in financial in financial reporting and governmental accounting for the eighth year in a row.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.