A two and-a-half-year process culminated last Monday night, Feb. 3, when the Waconia City Council adopted the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The plan attempts to project and guide what Waconia will look like 10-20 years from now in terms of land use, housing, transportation, parks, trails, utilities and other factors. It renders a vision for how Waconia is likely to grow, change and develop, and is used by property owners and developers when considering the future use of property within the city. Each city in the seven-county metro area is required by the Metropolitan Council to update their comprehensive plan every 10 years.
The city of Waconia’s plan was last updated in 2008 and was set to be filed again in late 2018 following extensive reviews and updates when an extension was proposed due to emerging developments at Lake Waconia Regional Park and property on the east side of the lake near Island View Golf Course.
The extension was intended to enable city planners and decision makers to further evaluate how those properties and potentially others should be designated in the city’s land use plan. A revised plan was filed in early 2019, and after extensive reviews and some revisions the Met Council approved the plan last month.
City officials call the plan a “smart-growth” approach, targeting development contiguous to existing utilities to effectively manage infrastructure costs, such as sewer, water, other utilities and roads.
It was formally adopted last week and will be revisited in the next 8-10 years – possibly sooner if conditions such as population growth or policy changes considerably in the coming years.
In related business, at a work session the city council also took a long-term look at potential stormwater projects and road plans for County Road 92 and County Highway 10.
The focus of stormwater infrastructure improvements is primarily in the downtown area where infrastructure is older and was installed before there were more sophisticated water management techniques and technologies.
The goal of the improvements is to reduce flooding potential, avoid ponding, and keep sediment and pollutants out of the lake, according to Public Services Director Craig Eldred. Some of the work could include upsizing storm sewer pipes, additional inlets, retrofitting water quality treatment devices, rain gardens, or other structural treatments.
The package of projects outlined in the plan could keep construction crews and resources occupied for the next 12 years, Eldred said. The plan also will serve as a guide to meet stormwater regulations established by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Carver County.
In terms of roads, the council reviewed alignment plans for a future segment of County Road 92 south of Highway 5 and a potential new segment of County Highway 10 on the west edge of town.
County Road 92 will eventually make its way past Airport Road to Highway 10, and the city is working with county road engineers to provide input on road alignment and traffic controls.
The council also has authorized an alignment study for a new segment of Highway 10 south of Highway 5 to 102nd Street. That roadway will be driven by development proposals for property located south of the high school.
