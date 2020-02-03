Waconia’s show choirs rocked Wisconsin this recently at the annual “Rock the Rock” show choir completion in Milton, Wis.

The weather did not deter Waconia musicians from making the trip to southeastern Wisconsin and walking way as grand champions -- The Current in the Prep Division and Power Company overall.

Power Company and The Current competed against some strong competition with schools from Wisconsin and Illinois, with Power Company sweeping the Open Class division as Grand Champion along with Best Vocals, Best Band, Best Crew and Best Choreography honors.

Load comments