Here’s comes Peter Cottontail hopping down the bunny trail.
As Easter approaches, the Waconia Chamber of Commerce and several local businesses also are hopping by hosting a “Shop Hop” on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kids don’t get to have all the fun, say event organizers. The Chamber and 18 participating businesses are offering their own grown-up egg hunt-hop from business to business that day.
Stop at a participating business, choose an egg and get a special prize, offer or discount. Each business will have a basket of plastic eggs containing discounts at their place, plus an additional basket filled with eggs from other participating businesses.
The Easter Bunny and Easter llamas also will be around town that day for photo ops. The Easter Bunny will be hopping around from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carlson’s Llovable (Easter) Llamas will be stationed behind the RE/MAX building at Olive and First streets at the same times.
The retail owner-led, collaborative promotion brings a new spring event to the Waconia events calendar, says Carmen Geisinger, Chamber marketing specialist, in what could be a resurgent year following a long winter and an even longer pandemic.
“Join us to hop from shop to shop and enjoy a day of fun and shopping in Waconia,” she said.
Waconia school district elementary schools also are getting into the business promotion act by advertising to shop local “Rock Our Town” March event.
School leaders note that local businesses have been extremely supportive of the district’s elementary schools over the years, and this spring are asking families to spend the money normally spent on yearly spring school events by shopping and eating locally.
Bayview Elementary is holding “Bayview Bingo” for its families. Each local business a Bayview family supports earns them a filled-out square on a “Rock the town” bingo card. A completed bingo card returned to a student’s homeroom teacher is entered into a drawing for several prizes to be held at the end of the month. The prizes were collected for last year’s spaghetti dinner event that was not able to happen due to the pandemic.
“Our businesses have been so generous with us over the years with donations that we thought since we are not doing the spaghetti dinner again this year it would be fun to turn around and give to our supporters,” said Ann Swanson, Bayview Elementary principal
“Local businesses give so much to our local schools and non-profit organizations. It’s wonderful to see the community support by shopping local,” added Christine Fenner, president, Waconia Chamber of Commerce
In other business news, Chamber Ambassadors recently resumed in person meetings and held ribbon cuttings for two new businesses in town: Anytime Fitness and Elephant Joe’s Coffee, a coffee truck business that started in Cologne and was featured on these pages last year. The Chamber also welcomed a new business owner to town: A-1 Electric Service of Waconia.
