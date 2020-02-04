The Waconia Chamber of Commerce appointed two new board members at its 2020 annual meeting last Thursday and recognized a third departing board director.
Incoming board members are Matt Bergmann of Laketown Electric Corporation and Laura Falk of Smothers & Falk Realty Group. President Kellie Sites and members also thanked outgoing board member Cathy Nielson of CD Products for two terms, six years of service.
It was the last Chamber annual meeting for Sites, who has announced her retirement effective June 30.
Board Chair Sarah Urtel recognized Sites for her leadership over more than a dozen years and outlined the search process to select a new Chamber president. Applications are being taken through February, with the intent to name a new president by May to allow time for the transition.
As is custom for the annual meeting, a video outlined the many Chamber events and accomplishments over the past year. Here are a few gee-whiz numbers.
• Membership: The Chamber has 253 members, including 25 new members in 2019. The organization conducted 34 ribbon cuttings and ambassador visits to welcome and recognize members.
• Involvement: The Chamber held 91 events in 2019 involving 435 volunteers.
• Nickle Dickle Day: This annual Chamber event attracted 128 craft and food vendors, a record 388 car show vehicles, generated more than $40,000 in funds for community organizations, and drew more than 144,000 hits on the Chamber website.
• Communication: The Chamber published 12 newsletters, 39 “Friday Facts,” had more than 2,700 Facebook followers on the Chamber page and more than 3,100 followers on the Waconia events page.
