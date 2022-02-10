The Waconia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the local business community at its annual meeting on Jan. 27, and also the return to in-person community and promotional events in the second year of the pandemic.
The chamber hosted nine community events in 2021, including the return of Nickle Dickle Day, what Chamber President Christine Fenner called “Waconia’s own Super Bowl.” The chamber also hosted dozens of other networking, educational and ribbon cutting events last year, along with spotlighting member businesses.
The organization welcomed 27 new members in 2021, making it 275 members strong, and has now reached more than 13,000 followers on social media, Fenner reported.
The chamber also recognized and installed its 2022 board of directors during the business portion of the meeting.
Todd Hahn of HomeTown Bank took the gavel as the new board chair and Lisa Steinbauer of Ridgeview joined as a new a new director. The chamber recognized and said good bye to Rdigeview’s Sarah Urtel, board director from 2016-2021 and former chair, and outgoing 2021 chair Andy Strong of Waconia Dodge.
Fenner also presented long-time lawyer and community supporter Paul Melchert with a Lifetime Achievement award to commemorate his role in the formation of the Waconia Chamber of Commerce some 60 years ago.
Additional special recognition went to Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, awarded by the Minnesota Retailer’s Association with its Social Responsibility Award; and Mike Keaveny from Waconia Ford for 35 years of dedication to the Nickle Dickle Day car show, which has become a big driver of event attendance, organizers note.
For 2022, expect the Waconia Chamber to continue support the business education network to get Waconia students to commit to entering the manufacturing or trade industry after graduation. Also, other efforts to help employers fill open positions in a tight labor market.
The Chamber will host a Career Exploration Fair for students on April 8 followed by a Community Expo on April 9, Fenner announced. Planning for that is just under way.
Later this year motorists on Highway 5 can look for new signs promoting Waconia as a tourism destination. The Waconia Chamber also will refresh its website desitnationwaconia.org.
