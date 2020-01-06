This past year has been a brisk one for business in Waconia if the number of business startups is any indicator. Almost 20 new businesses launched in the city this year, according to information from the Waconia Chamber of Commerce. A few others relocated or remodeled and a handful closed their doors.
“This has been a good year for new businesses entering Waconia, on Highway 5 and in our downtown,” said Chamber President Kellie Sites. “Our Ambassador group did 18 ribbon-cuttings, one groundbreaking and an additional 15 Ambassador visits this year!”
Here’s a recap of 2019 business activity, starting with the new businesses.
HealHer-Peer Support Specialist, 141 West 1st Street, with consultant Heather Boll, opened inside Shape It Up Fitness, offering mental health guidance and support with a focus on the areas of mindfulness, awareness, meditation, affirmations, journaling, and developing a growth mindset.
H & Block opened an office at 1309 Oak Avenue, Suite 105, with owner C.J. Guron and his team providing tax preparation and tax advice for homes and businesses.
At Uplift your Life, 420 East Lake Street, consultant Pam Braunworth began to offer home and office space organizing and interior design, including Feng Shui, energy clearing and color consulting.
Kim Funk Creative launched, with professional writer Kim Funk providing free-lance copy writing, copy editing, research, blogs and sales writing for print, social media, digital marketing and website content.
Waconia Living Magazine began publishing, providing locally focused features and information monthly in each issue.
On the realty front, Homeview Realty opened at 1517 Sparrow Road, Smothers & Falk Realty Group at 100 West 1st Street, and S.S. Jensen Properties, at 34 West Main Street, offering real estate development and management. That building currently has The Stash, ELITE, Unearthed Arts, two art studios, an office and an apartment. Coldwell Banker Burnett also opened up a Waconia office at Main Street Exchange, 121 West Main Street, Suite 119.
In the insurance arena, MetLife Auto and Home agent Gina Burkel opened a new office in the 24 South Olive Professional Building, and the Nate Matousek State Farm Agency made the move from the Lake Minnetonka area to a new space in the Peterson Building on Cherry Street in Waconia.
HearingLife at 542 South Elm was established offering hearing care and services. HearingLife, formerly Avada, offers complimentary hearing assessments, education and full-service hearing care.
Clarity Chiropractic and Wellness Center opened at 133 West 1st Street, with Dr. Erin Jensen specializing in pediatric and pre-natal chiropractic, as well as family care. She also provides nutritional consultation.
Qdoba restaurant and catering opened at 10th Street just off Highway 5, featuring fresh and fast Mexcian fare.
Waconia Apparel Company started its online business offering Wildcat and Minnesota themed apparel and accessories.
One.boutique at 44 West 1st Street opened with a mission of “helping the impoverished find hope in their lives.” The boutique offers hand-made products by individuals who have escaped a life of trafficking, domestic abuse, extreme poverty, homelessness or are refugees starting a new life.
At the same location, Sam & Friends features “home town goods with a purpose.” The store is a place where differently abled teens can work, and socialize with other teens and community members.
And popular shop Haven and Home celebrated a new owner, Kelly Brockpahler, and a new space at 44 West 1st Street, Suite D.
La Colonia Learning Center opened at 1264 Crosswinds Way providing Spanish education childcare and learning.
Waconia Women’s Health moved to a new location at 133 West 1st Street, employing acupuncture to treat many women’s health concerns including fertility, pain management and other conditions, also cosmetic acupuncture.
Also on the health scene, Twin Cities Orthopedics’ opened its new Waconia Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine facility. The 18,000-square-foot building will serve as a regional destination for physical rehabilitation and athletic performance enhancement.
Meanwhile, at Ridgeview Medical Center, the first phase of the Norman and Ann Hoffman Emergency Center was completed. The $18.8 million expansion includes 20,000 square feet of additional space and 10,000 square feet of remodel, effectively doubling the size of the existing emergency room, plus adding space for cardiac/pulmonary rehab.
On Main Street, game enthusiasts Dale Inman and Andrew Riemer opened Mystic Fortress Games as a place for other game enthusiasts to buy games and accessories and play games.
Also, on Main Street, Waconia finally has a bakery again as Iron Tap owners Bria and Greg James launched Bakery on Main last month in The Lounge adjacent to their restaurant.
Just up the street, KleinBank completed the transition to Old National Bank with a sign going up this past spring at the Waconia Main Street branch and 35 other Minnesota banking locations. Also on the financial front, SouthPoint Financial, a credit union and financial services business, broke ground on a new building at Cherry Street and Highway 5 and is expected to open soon.
At Shop Chicks Company boutique at 4 Main Street East, four shop owners created one shop, pulling together an assortment of women’s clothing, along with some men’s options and items for the home.
Finally, mainstay grocer Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, which has been in business locally more than 100 years, completed a major store remodeling and refresh, and now offers a broader selection of fresh and hot food items and organics.
“While we rejoice at new business, we are grateful for those businesses that have been the anchors for our town and keep investing, like Mackenthun’s Fine Foods did this year,” Sites said.
“We are also saddened when businesses close… no matter the reason,” she added.
Among the closings were K&B Fish Company, Legacy Wine & Spirits, Waconia Trading Company, Chambray and Who’s on First.
Others businesses outside the community but doing business in the area that joined the Chamber in 2019 included: KLC Financial, offering equipment financing and leasing, Fourfold Studios, a photography business out of Carver, United States Army branch in Richfield recruiting in the west metro area, Bradley Security out of Glencoe, and Guaranteed Rate Mortgage out of Maple Grove.
“Thanks to everyone who makes the effort to shop Waconia,” Sites said. “And if you have a business idea, would like to join the Chamber or have any questions about business space availability, give the Chamber a call. Here’s to a prosperous 2020!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.