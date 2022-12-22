The Waconia City Council and residents got a final review of the city’s proposed 2023 budget at a meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, also referred to as a truth-in-taxation hearing.

The city is proposing a nearly $6.5 million general operating levy and $3.7 million special debt levy for a total levy of around $10.2 million next year. That’s about a $1.2 million increase over 2022 – almost $500,000 on the operations side and $700,000 on the debt levy.

