The emerald ash borer has spread rapidly since first being discovered in the United States some 20 years ago in southeastern Michigan near Detroit. The beetle is native to northeastern Asia and is believed to have made its way to these shores in solid wood packaging material.
The jewel-green insect, not to be confused with the Japanese beetle, feeds on ash species and is responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees since its arrival. The ash borer has been spotted in 35 states and five Canadian provinces.
Now it’s in Waconia.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed an emerald ash borer (EAB) infestation and MDA representatives held an informational meeting last Tuesday, April 5 at city hall with Waconia Public Services staff and residents.
The city in cooperation with the MDA is gathering information on the spread of the emerald ash borer and will develop a management plan which includes educating the public about the community pest. The first step involves performing a tree inventory to help identify both diseased and healthy trees in the community.
The emerald ash borer is likely to have been in the city for 3-4 years now but obvious tree damage has been detected only in the past two years, according to Jonathan Osthus of MDA’s plant protection division.
Ash trees are affected as females lay eggs in bark crevices and larvae feed underneath the bark emerging as adults in one to two years. Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk, essentially “strangling the tree,” Osthus said.
Woodpecker holes and outer bark loss are the most common visual signs of ash borer presence, both of which are evident on infested ash trees found in Waconia. When the bark was pulled back, S-shaped galleries and larvae were found in trees, confirming the presence of the insect.
The city has around 700 ash trees on public spaces and boulevards throughout the community, according to Public Services director Craig Eldred.
Infestation has been observed at Brook Peterson and Bent Creek parks, also near Trinity church, and along boulevards on Olive Street, in Willowbrook and other locations.
In total, it takes an infestation of beetles about 5-6 years to kill an ash tree, although after four years it is generally beyond recovery, according to Osthus. However, before then treatments can be very effective.
The city will take a two-pronged approach toward mitigation, according to Public Services director Craig Eldred – treatment and removal.
“We intend to treat as many quality ash trees as our funding will allow,” Eldred said. “Our main target will be City Square Park since it is predominantly ash trees.
The city received confirmation of a nearly $20 ,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as part of its “2022 preparing for EAB” program which will help with mitigation
“There is a tremendous amount of work for our staff, and residents for that matter, when it comes to managing the ash tree forests in Waconia,” said Eldred, noting the city will have information and resources about EAB and treatment on its website waconia.org.
Ash comprise an estimated 25-27 percent of tree species in the city. Ironically, ash trees became a popular replacement for elms that were decimated by Dutch elm disease which was first found in Minnesota in the 1960s and became widespread. Now arborists are encouraging a diverse tree mix to avoid infestations, although they say it has been a challenge to move property owners away from ash and maples.
There are also ash trees on the borders of Lake Waconia Regional Park and on Coney Island, so EAB infestation is a concern for the Carver County Parks department too, according to director Marty Walsh. However, he points out that a number of ash trees were removed during redevelopment of the main park area and replaced with other species, while on the island there is a healthy mix of tree species such as oak, maple, black locust, basswood, cottonwood, box elder and a few pine trees.
So, EAB infestation is more of a concern at Baylor and Minnewashta parks where ash trees provide shade for picnic areas, are near playgrounds, parking lots, and make up a significant portion of the forested community.
EAB is likely to spread 1-2 miles a year naturally on the wings of beetles; however, it can travel hundreds of miles through the transport of firewood, according to Osthus. That’s likely why there are pockets of EAB infestation in and around Duluth and other northern Minnesota locations, he said.
So, while removal of diseased ash trees is another way to slow the spread of EAB, it’s important not to move the wood far from the source.
In fact, all communities in Carver County have been under a quarantine since 2020, when the infestation was first detected in Belle Plaine. The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash tree material out of the county which reduces the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
The invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The state as a whole is very susceptible to the destruction caused by EAB because there are approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation, according to the MDA. For more information go to MDA website at: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/eab
