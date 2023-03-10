The Waconia City Council talked stormwater projects, employees and coffee at their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Council members approved a bid of just over $117,000 for stormwater improvements to Lakeview Terrace and Industrial Boulevard. Schneider Excavating was low among three bidders, also lower than engineering estimates.
The Lakeview Terrace project will repair failing storm collection and conveyance systems near the city lake access site. The Industrial Boulevard storm improvement involves installation of a sump structure to support pond cleaning efforts. The Lakeview Terrace project will be completed as soon as possible this spring. The Industrial Park pond project is slated for late 2023 into 2024.
In other business, the council approved a list of cities to benchmark in an employee classification and compensation study it authorized at an earlier meeting. The market analysis is aimed at attraction and retention of employees.
There are more than 20 cities on the list, most similar in size to Waconia in the 10,000 to 30,000 population range, close in proximity, and with similar amenities and services – cities such as Buffalo, Hutchinson and Monticello to name a few.
In addition, Waconia is looking at other what are called “spotlight cities,” larger communities like Eden Prairie and Minnetonka that the city can keep an eye on regarding cost-of-living adjustments and hiring practices, said Jackie Schultz assistant city administrator, who is leading the benchmarking study with consultant David Drown Associates and involvement from teams of employees.
The hires Waconia loses to other employers typically are larger communities like Chaska or the private sector with a higher pay structure, she said.
In other business, the council approved a design and site plan for a drive-through coffee shop, Scooter’s Coffee, to be located at 660 Marketplace Drive near Taco Bell. In fact, the two franchises will share a driveway. Angela Miller, one of the Scooter’s franchise owners, said they don’t expect that to be an issue because prime coffee shop hours are anticipated to be before 11:30 a.m., while Taco Bell lunch traffic likely won’t be picking up until then.
