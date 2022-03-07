Another 28 acres of what is known as the Burandt property will be annexed into Waconia following city council action on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The subject parcel which represents the west portion of the property along Waconia Parkway South and County Road 10 is expected to become The Fields 2nd Addition.
The original housing development called The Fields was approved through an earlier annexation and site plan review. That work began in 2021 and includes 70 acres of property on the west side of Waconia which Tamarack Land Development plans to subdivide into 213 single-family residential lots over the course of three years.
Waconia Township recently approved the latest annexation and no one spoke at last week’s public hearing on the matter.
In other business, the council tabled a design review and variance request for a warehouse addition for Grade A Properties at 711 Pine Street South.
The request for a 2,200 square-foot addition to an existing warehouse came through Kaeding Architecture with multiple requests for variances from city code regarding setbacks, parking requirements and building materials.
Council members expressed greatest concern related to a proposal for wood frame building construction versus metal which is not permitted in industrial district design standards. The council asked for further details on the reasons for the building materials change request before voting on the matter.
The council also heard an appeal from a property owner at 325 Main Street East on a $403 bill she received from the city for failure to remove snow and ice on a public sidewalk in front of her property.
That’s considered a municipal code violation with the property owner subject to the cost of the city remedying the condition. That includes staff time, truck time and administrative/review time.
Council members did agree to an invoice reduction to $237 for a portion of the labor charge and said they would review the fee structure related code violations and remediation.
So far this snow season the city has responded to approximately 30 citizen complaints about un-shoveled or impassable sidewalks, with nine of those resulting in the city taking corrective action, according to city officials.
In final business, the council passed a resolution affirming local decision-making related to housing. City Administrator Shane Fineran explained that there currently are bills proposed before the state legislature which would restrict that authority. The resolution outlines that housing policy should be left to local decision makers because they are in the best position to determine the challenges within their communities and to develop plans to address those challenges.
