A proposed special vehicle ordinance for Waconia is slated for another public hearing Jan. 19.
Deliberations on whether to allow use of utility and all-terrain vehicles (UTVs and ATVs) on city streets began last August, and got a first public hearing last fall. Now, a modified ordinance that would permit their use is being finalized for public review and comment at a meeting next Tuesday. Golf carts would not be allowed under the proposed ordinance.
The latest version of the ordinance, hammered out at a city council work session last Monday, would include a two-year “sunset” provision, or trial period, when the city could evaluate use, enforcement and any traffic or safety issues posed by the new ordinance.
The city’s current ordinances do not address special vehicles, and Waconia, like many other surrounding communities, has been challenged with the growing number and use of specialty vehicles both on and off roads. The council first started to tackle the issue in August in response to a request from a group of residents to clarify the city’s position on use of specialty vehicles. The city’s law enforcement officers also have asked for more clarity on the issue in terms of traffic enforcement.
Latest discussions involved new council members Carl Pierson and Randy Sorensen, who were sworn in prior to the meeting, also Andrew Burt, corporal with the Carver County Sheriff’s recreational services unit. The deputy was asked to provide input on the issue in terms of practicality and enforcement.
All participants in past meetings acknowledged the challenge of special vehicles in communities because state statutes are not specific on guidelines.
Waconia’s proposed ordinance would accommodate a growing segment of special vehicle users, but not encourage use, rather focus on getting them “from Point A to Point B,” such as Lake Waconia and other recreation areas outside of town.
However, council member Nicole Waldron expressed concern that permitting ATVs on city streets could lead to their use on city trails. That’s already happening, she said, even though that use prohibited now and would not be allowed under the proposed ordinance. Other discussion last week related to traffic safety, age of use, and the permitting process – all of which are expected to come up again at the public hearing.
The proposed ordinance will be published on the city website waconia.org, along with instructions on how to participate in the hearing.
The next meeting is slated to be online via Zoom, although council members and city staff last week discussed returning to in-person meetings soon – possibly Feb. 16, likely in combination with the Zoom format for now.
The meeting action ties to “Zoom fatigue” and a desire for in-person engagement, along with Gov. Tim Walz’ latest loosening of restrictions as a result of reduced COVID-19 case numbers following a surge last fall and the arrival of a vaccine to combat the virus.
The technology to enable combination in-person/online council meetings should be in place by next month, according to interim city administrator Jackie Schulze.
In other business last week, the council agreed to authorize equipment acquisitions to complete improvements to a city lift station in the Lakeview Terrace development. That station is one of 11 in the city and handles a considerable volume of wastewater in moving city waste to a Metropolitan Council regional lift station just east of Waconia, according to Public Services director Craig Eldred.
The improvements should enhance operations and reduce the chances for sewer backups, he said. Reconfiguration of the lift station also should alleviate safety concerns by avoiding having to do maintenance work underground. Cost for the pump conversion components and modifications is quoted at $102,815.
