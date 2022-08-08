Election 2022 Campaign Pins on Flag

Election campaign vote buttons on American flag for 2022

 liveslow

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, voters across the state will head to the polls for Minnesota’s primary election, a vote that will help shape races for the November General Election.

Most voters in Carver County face a fairly light primary ballot in regards to local races, with DFL races in District 48 being the only local races to be decided.

