On Tuesday, Aug. 9, voters across the state will head to the polls for Minnesota’s primary election, a vote that will help shape races for the November General Election.
Most voters in Carver County face a fairly light primary ballot in regards to local races, with DFL races in District 48 being the only local races to be decided.
In state Senate District 48, Balakrishna “Bala” Chintaginjala will face off against Dan Kessler to decide who will face incumbent GOP Sen. Julia Coleman in November. In state House District 48A, Arlan Brinkmeier and Nathan Kells are vying to face incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Nash in November.
After legislative districts were redrawn following the 2020 US Census, Senate District 48 now includes the cities of Mayer, Waconia, Cologne, Victoria, Chanhassen and Chaska. House District 48A includes the cities of Mayer, Waconia, Cologne, Victoria and part of Chaska. The other communities in western Carver County have been absorbed into state Senate District 17 and its corresponding House districts. District 17 does not have any primary races slated for the Aug. 9 ballot.
The local races aren’t the only races on the ballot, though, as voters will need to pick both DFL and Republican candidates for governor and lt. governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.
In Waconia, voters in the city’s Precinct 1 will cast their votes at Faith Lutheran Church; Precinct 2 will vote at Trinity Lutheran Church; and residents of Precinct 3 will vote at the Waconia Ice Arena. In Cologne, voters will cast their ballots at the Cologne Community Center gymnasium. Mayer voters will need to head to Mayer City Hall to cast ballots. Voters in Watertown will head to Watertown City Hall to vote. In Norwood Young America will cast votes at NYA City Hall.
