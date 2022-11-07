Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters in Carver County will see a few changes this year.
The 2020 U.S. Census led to redistricting nationwide, and local election maps have seen some major changes. While at the Congressional level, little changed – Carver County is still part of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District – at the state legislature level, much has changed.
Western Carver County is now split between two state Senate districts – District 17 and District 48. District 17 includes the cities of Hamburg, Norwood Young America and Watertown; while District 48 includes the cities of Cologne, Mayer and Waconia. State House districts are split along similar lines with local Senate District 17 cities falling into House District 17B, and local Senate District 48 cities falling into House District 48A.
Below is a list of what voters can expect to see on their ballot on Tuesday.
U.S. CONGRESS
In Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District, incumbent Republican Tom Emmer will face DFL candidate Jeanne Hendricks in November.
MINNESOTA DISTRICT 17
In State Senate District 17, incumbent Republican Glenn Gruenhagen will face DFL challenger Chad Tschimperle in November; while in House District 17B, Republican Bobbie V. Harder is running unopposed. In State House District 17B Republican Bobbie V. Harder is running unopposed.
MINNESOTA DISTRICT 48
State Senate District 48 will see incumbent Republican Julia Coleman face DFLer Dan Kessler. House District 48A has Republican Jim Nash facing DFLER Nathan Kells.
CARVER COUNTY
At the county level, commissioners in districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 are up for re-election, with only District 4 incumbent Tim Lynch running unopposed.
In Carver County District 1, incumbent Gayle Degler will face Lisa Anderson; in District 2, incumbent Tom Workman will face Jay Johnson; and in District 5, incumbent John P. Fahey will face Aaron Burkhart.
Current county sheriff Jason Kamerud is running unopposed, as is current county attorney Mark Metz.
Soil and Water Supervisor Districts 1-5 are also on the ballot. In Districts 1, 3,4 and 5, the candidates are all running unopposed – Stan Wendland, Mark Zabel, Robert Burandt and Jeffrey Sons, respectively. In Soil and Water District 2, Frederick W. Potthoff III will face Marcus Zbinden.
COLOGNE
In Cologne, incumbent mayor Matt Lein and incumbent council members Rachel Lenzen and Carol Szaroletta are all running unopposed.
HAMBURG
In Hamburg, incumbent mayor Christopher Lund will face former city council member Richard Odoms in November. On the city council side, there are two open seats. Incumbent Eric Poppler is looking to be re-elected, while Richard Malz, Mitch Polzin, Kevin Subart and Anthony Van Haften are all seeking to claim one of the two open seats.
MAYER
In Mayer, incumbent mayor Mike Dodge is running unopposed. In the city council race, only one candidate – Derek Eley – filed to fill one of the two open seats.
NEW GERMANY
Incumbent New Germany mayor Steve Van Lith is running unopposed, as are incumbent council members Kevin Grove and Tom Mielke.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA
In NYA, incumbent mayor Carol Lagergren is running unopposed in November. There are two open spots on the city council, with incumbents Craig Heher and Charlie Storms facing off against Brooke M. Allen for the posts.
CENTRAL SCHOOLS
There are three open Central school board seats on the November ballot, with no incumbents seeking re-election. Josh Kroells, Emily Perlbachs and Connor Russell Smith are all running unopposed.
WACONIA
In Waconia, a trio of candidates have filed to replace current mayor Kent Bloudek, who is not seeking re-election. Current city council members Peter Leo and Nicole Waldron along with Tim Liftin are vying for the post. In the city council race, candidates Nick Gleason, Jeff Grengs and Joseph Polunc are each seeking one of the two open seats.
WACONIA SCHOOLS
The Waconia school board has four open seats, with 8 candidates seeking election. No incumbents are seeking re-election this year. The eight candidates are: Chad Almjeld, Kelly Amott, Jesse Bergstrom, Tyler Gangestad, Melanie Hagen, Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden, Steve Minor and Katherine Sodey.
WATERTOWN
Michael Walters is seeking the open mayoral seat in Watertown and is running unopposed. Wesley Christ, Fred McGuire and Kay Thul are all seeking to fill one of the two city council seats on the ballot.
WATERTOWN-MAYER SCHOOLS
Watertown-Mayer has both a regular and special election on the ballot for November. For the regular race, three seats are on the ballot - incumbent Hunter Feldt is looking to retain his seat; while Jeffrey Onell, Erika Schulz and James Walz are all seeking election. In the special election, Lisa Neaton is running unopposed.
