Election 2022 Campaign Pins on Flag

Election campaign vote buttons on American flag for 2022

 liveslow

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters in Carver County will see a few changes this year.

The 2020 U.S. Census led to redistricting nationwide, and local election maps have seen some major changes. While at the Congressional level, little changed – Carver County is still part of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District – at the state legislature level, much has changed.

Load comments