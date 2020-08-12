Minnesota voters have cast their votes in the Aug. 11 primary, though many of those were under the “no-excuse” absentee ballot banner, and the races have been set for the November general election.
FEDERAL
Incumbent Sen. Tina Smith coasted to a landslide win with 87 percent of the vote, fending off four challengers for her spot on the November ballot. Former Congressman Jason Lewis similarly coasted to a primary victory, garnering 78 percent of the electorate and burying his four GOP challengers.
In U.S. House District 3, incumbent Rep. Dean Phillips garnered 91 percent of the vote, easily besting his DFL challenger Cole Young.
STATE
Republicans in Minnesota House District 33B chose Andrew Myers to be their standard-bearer in November, by a margin of 71 to 29 percent.
In Senate District 47, Republican Julia Coleman garnered 63 percent of the vote and will carry the GOP flag into the November general election. Democrats in District 47 overwhelming backed Addie Miller, who garnered 87 percent of the vote.
CARVER COUNTY
In Carver County, longtime District 3 Commissioner Randy Maluchnik will face Matt Udermann in November, with Udermann taking 54 percent of the vote to Maluchnik’s 39 percent.
In the hotly-contested District 5 primary, voters backed John Fahey and Mark Willems to face off in November, with each candidate receiving 31 and 28 percent of the vote, respectively.
HENNEPIN COUNTY
In Hennepin County, District 1 voters selected De’Vonna Pittman and Jeff Lunde for the November ballot, with each candidate receiving 45 and 37 percent of the vote, respectively. In District 6, voters backed the campaigns of Chris LaTondresse (32 perecent) and Dario Anselmo (21 percent). District 7 voters, meanwhile, opted to advance Kevin Anderson and Danny Nadeau to the November ballot, with candidates receiving 43 and 30 percent of the vote, respectively.
