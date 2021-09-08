Baseball fans watched dozens of players step up to the plate at Lions Field when the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball tournament came to Waconia .
What may be less noticed are the dozens of volunteers who are stepping up to the plate to put on the tournament.
Volunteer coordinator Julie Anderson, a volunteer herself, expects tournament organizers will need up to 800 people to help over the three weekends. That’s just in Waconia. Other host sites Chaska and Hamburg will be getting volunteers from their own communities for games being held at their ballparks.
Some of the higher profile positions include admissions and ticket taking, food concessions, beer stand and apparel sales – something for everyone, Anderson said. Other needs include parking attendants and food court support, especially food preparers to feed hungry fans.
Tournament organizers also are recruiting specialty volunteers like grounds crews to prepare for the 25 games to be held here over the next three weekends, scoreboard helpers, public address and press box assistants, and umpire hosts.
Some of the incentives to volunteer include free admission and an $8 voucher to be used on food and beverages.
For Anderson, her involvement is about a “love of baseball, love of community and a love of volunteering.”
“It’s great that my son has an opportunity to play baseball here, and I’m thrilled that we have the opportunity to host this tournament,” Anderson said.
Her son Bryce, a high school junior, is a baseball player, her husband Ryan has coached Junior Legion ball, and Anderson hopes other baseball parents will step up to volunteer – and invite friends and neighbors to do the same. Tournament organizers also are reaching out to other organizations in the community, local churches and businesses, also youth through District 110 Community Education and National Honor Society.
Retrieving foul balls has always been a fun activity and youth are expected to chase those down during the tournament.
Waconia Baseball Association president Chris Ohm says the tournament is all about community, and couldn’t be pulled off without community volunteer support.
