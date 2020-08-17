A new farmers market has hit the City of Victoria. Fruits, vegetables, honey, breads, meats, sweet treats and more are lined up in Enki Brewing’s parking lot every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. now through Oct. 8.
Back in January, the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce and the City of Victoria began collaborating on a community event. Once the idea of a farmers market was presented, it was met with positive feedback, according to executive director Darren Noble.
The market is a collaboration between the City of Victoria, SouthWest Metro Chamber, Enki Brewing and additional sponsorship by the Minnesota Department of Health Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
“Farmers markets, now more than ever, are an essential part of healthy food accessibility. Being able to get fresh, local, healthy food is extremely important for Victoria and our surrounding communities,” Noble said.
The first week of the farmers market was on July 16. According to Noble, the first week had great attendance. Many community members were excited and vendors sold a majority of their products. The exciting energy was just outside Enki Brewing, who are also selling their beer to-go.
Enki Brewing owner John Hayes knew this farmers market would look a little different with the COVID-19 restrictions, but believes it is an exciting addition to the community. Many farmers markets would allow customers to sample foods and listen to music while enjoying time outside. The Victoria Farmers Market provides hand washing stations and ground markings to direct traffic flow.
Other guidelines include, wearing a face mask, social distancing, shopping with your eyes, paying with a credit card. Some vendors may package items in to-go containers because on-site eating is prohibited.
Hayes hopes this farmers market will allow community members to have a better connection with local farmers.
“This is more about business. Getting fresh vegetables for your family and getting a connection with local producers,” Hayes said.
Enki Brewing is located at 1495 Stieger Lake Lake, Victoria.
