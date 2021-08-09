The victims of a fatal plane crash on Saturday in Victoria have been identified by a family member, according to published reports.
According to published reports, a family member in North Dakota identified the victims as 42-year-old Jacob Mertes and his wife, 37-year-old Sara Mertes – both of Libby, Montana – and Jacob Mertes’ stepfather, Dr. James Edney, 72. Edney – who is a surgeon and a professor at University of Nebraska Medical Center – is the owner of the Mooney M20M and was piloting the craft when it crashed into a Victoria neighborhood around 6 p.m. on Aug. 7. None of the three survived.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration state that the plane was en route from Alexandria to Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie at the time of the crash.
The small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Victoria, with debris landing in several yards and striking at least one home, starting a fire that was quickly extinguished by bystanders, according to reports. Officials said that no one on the ground was injured in the crash.
“This is a tragic event that happened near the heart of Victoria and our community will keep the victims of this incident and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this time,” read a statement from the City of Victoria.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and will provide any future updates or further information, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
