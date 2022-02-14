The VFW Post 5462 building on First Street opened in 1948 and was an active location with bar, club room and regular events like bingo and meat raffles until it was shuttered in 2018 after what state VFW officials described as “internal organizational issues.” At the time, the closure was described as temporary, but the original 90 day suspension has had the building closed to the public for nearly three-and-a-half years.
Now, with an aging and declining membership, the post has sold the building to local businessman Greg James who expects to turn it into a new restaurant. The Waconia VFW Post and Auxiliary held their final meetings there on Jan. 10.
For now, the local VFW has moved its meeting place to Trinity Lutheran while the organization attempts to bring in new members, according to local commander Dave Daubert.
Most of the current members are veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars, Daubert notes, and like many other VFW posts across the nation, membership is declining as the older generation of foreign combat veterans die off and many of the younger generation opt not to join.
But Daubert points out that the VFW does play an important role in the fabric of the community. The VFW helps with military honors at funerals for fallen comrades and Memorial Day observances; helps honor living comrades with observances on Veterans Day; the VFW color guard is a fixture in displaying the nation’s colors at parades, and members help educate young people about the flag and service.
Beyond that, the VFW is a place to socialize with other veterans, and maybe share and understand each other’s experiences.
To join the VFW, an individual must have served honorably in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters. That includes Iraq, Afghanistan and other recent campaigns.
That differentiates VFW membership from the American Legion, which is open to veterans who have served any federal active duty during the World War I era and since the start of World War II.
Those who are a spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling, child or grandchild of a qualifying VFW veteran are eligible for membership in the VFW Auxiliary.
Anyone interested in VFW membership is invited to contact Commander Daubert at 612-385-7617 or email: waconiavfw5462@gmail.com.
In the meantime, while there are not currently any active plans to create a single veterans club in Waconia, leaders of both VFW Post 5462 and Waconia Legion Post 150 say that could be a matter to explore in the future.
