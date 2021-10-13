Updated at 8:43 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2021
A vehicle collided with a school bus Tuesday evening in Young America Township, leaving one woman dead, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the state patrol, the bus was northbound on Co. Rd. 31 at around 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 12. As the bus was making a left turn onto westbound Hwy. 212 when a 2012 Cadillac CTS T-boned the school bus in the intersection.
Two students on the bus – both teens from Hutchinson – suffered minor injuries, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the Cadillac – 21-year-old Ellen Elizabeth Follestad of Glencoe – was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to the state patrol. The driver of the school bus – 78-year-old Robert Ernest Streich of Hutchinson – was uninjured in the crash.
The state patrol noted dry road conditions at the time of the crash. It is unknown if alcohol played a part in the crash, according to the state patrol – though the patrol did note that Streich was not under the influence at the time of the collision.
