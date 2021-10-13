Updated at 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2021

A vehicle collided with a school bus Tuesday evening in Young America Township, leaving one woman with life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the state patrol, the bus was northbound on Co. Rd. 31 at around 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 12. As the bus was making a left turn onto westbound Hwy. 212 when a 2012 Cadillac CTS T-boned the school bus in the intersection.

Two students on the bus – both teens from Hutchinson – suffered minor injuries, according to the state patrol.

The driver of the Cadillac – 21-year-old Ellen Elizabeth Follestad of Glencoe – was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol. The driver of the school bus – 78-year-old Robert Ernest Streich of Hutchinson – was uninjured in the crash.

The state patrol noted dry road conditions at the time of the crash. It is unknown if alcohol played a part in the crash, according to the state patrol – though the patrol did note that Streich was not under the influence at the time of the collision.

