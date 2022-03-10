It’s tourney time, and on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Waconia High School hosted its annual Unified Basketball Invitational.
WHS welcomed teams from Waconia, Orono, Dassel-Cokato, Buffalo, Delano and Watertown-Mayer – more than 250 Unified basketball players in all to the invitational which has grown each year.
Unified Sports is an offshoot of Special Olympics. It’s an inclusive sports program that unites individuals with intellectual disabilities and partners without intellectual disabilities as teammates for training and competition. Each team at the invitational played two games and enjoyed a Unified lunch together.
The program is built on the principle of training together and playing together as a path to inclusion, understanding and friendships, explains Unified Sports advisor Kari Klein.
Klein also notes that School District 110 is working to become a Unified Champion District which means there will be Unified programming at each school level from preschool to high school. In addition to unified programming, a Unified Champion District has inclusive youth leadership, a socially inclusive school setting that supports and engages all learners, and school/community collaboration.
There are currently only a few Unified Champion districts in the state.
