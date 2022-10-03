Unearthed Arts’ gallery was busy recently as art enthusiasts stopped by on the 10th annual Art Wander tour. But this was the last Art Wander for the Waconia Main Street shop as Unearthed Arts closed its doors on Friday, Sept. 30 after nine years.

“It was a bittersweet decision that we ended up having to make to close,” said Anna Menssen, who has owned the shop for the last two years. “The rise of social media and platforms like Etsy have made brick and mortar stores harder to sustain, and our artists are finding different areas in the community to go to.”

Load comments