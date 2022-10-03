Unearthed Arts’ gallery was busy recently as art enthusiasts stopped by on the 10th annual Art Wander tour. But this was the last Art Wander for the Waconia Main Street shop as Unearthed Arts closed its doors on Friday, Sept. 30 after nine years.
“It was a bittersweet decision that we ended up having to make to close,” said Anna Menssen, who has owned the shop for the last two years. “The rise of social media and platforms like Etsy have made brick and mortar stores harder to sustain, and our artists are finding different areas in the community to go to.”
Menssen’s mom, Cathy Jo, was one of the original four founders of Unearthed Arts, which has prided itself on providing locally made artisan products and services, and creating a space that welcomes creativity and uniqueness.
“Unearthed Arts has truly been a family affair,” said Menssen. “My sister owned the shop before me and my mom was part of it from the beginning. Our family opened its first gallery in the area back in 1998, so we’ve been in the art business and art scene in Waconia for about 25 years.”
Menssen taught art prior to taking over Unearthed Arts and her plan is to get back into the teaching world. And she says this isn’t the last that the community will see of her, as she grew up in Waconia and her family still lives in the area.
“My favorite memories over the past two years have been getting to know people in the community,” said Menssen. “I’ve gotten to know people by first name who come into the store every week. We’ve formed relationships and I’m going to miss seeing them.”
One of the unique things about Unearthed Arts was that shoppers could walk in and actually meet the artist who made the piece that they were buying in the gallery. Unearthed Arts had a strong network of artists that grew through the years to include artists’ children and friends, according to Menssen. She also discovered artists at local art fairs and through word of mouth.
“Waconia is a huge art community and Unearthed Arts had many artists in it, but it didn’t even touch on how many more are in the community,” said Menssen. “I want to say thank you to the community and everybody’s support of Unearthed Arts for the last nine years. Our customers have not gone unnoticed. Whether Unearthed Arts to you, was a place to shop, a place to feel inspired, or a place to find good energy, we enjoyed every moment.”
