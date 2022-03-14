Svitlana Vostrikova departed Ukraine for the United States seven years ago, landing in Waconia through a University of Minnesota agricultural exchange program. She has since married and made a home here with her husband Arlan Brinkmeier and their 10-month-old daughter.
She and her family were all set to make a return trip to Ukraine in April to mark her mother Olha’s 60th birthday. Then came Feb. 24 and the Russian invasion. Now, everything has changed. Brinkmeier can’t sleep and is afraid to check her phone in the morning after another night of Russian warfare.
Most of her family members are still in Ukraine, and so far, she has remained in touch with them largely through text messages. Her family members are located mostly in the Cherkassy region, 200 kilometers south of Kyiv. That’s primarily a rural area away from major cities of fighting and resistance, Brinkmeier explains. Yet, that region does have a military base, and warning sirens have been sounding there continuously – so much that the people there have been ignoring the warnings and emerging from shelters which are cold and dark, she has been told.
Her father was Russian and she has relatives there too – although their messages have gone silent, she fears largely because of apprehension of government repercussions.
But now is not the time for silence. Now is the time to speak out.
That’s a message she and other Ukrainians stateside are taking. They are sharing information about the country and the situation with friends, family, and whoever will listen. Also participating in rallies, like the one last Saturday at the state Capitol, where hundreds of Minnesotans gathered to show support for Ukraine.
“I can’t do much far away, but that’s something I can so,” Brinkmeier said.
She, fellow Ukrainians and area churches like St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Arden Hills also have rallied to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine where more than 1.7 million people have been forced from their homes because of Russia’s invasion two weeks ago.
There are an estimated 17,000 people of Ukrainian descent living in Minnesota, including a thriving community centered in Northeast Minneapolis.
Ukrainians are fiercely independent, said Brinkmeier, which may explain why she struck off on her own seven years ago on an exchange program to the United States and remained here. She was working at Sovereign Estate Winery for owner Dr. Paul Savaryn, also of Ukrainian descent, when she met her future husband, Arlan Brinkmeier, manager in a construction equipment company who ran unsuccessfully for a Minnesota House seat in 2020.
His wife Svetlana, or Sveta – that’s the American version – is a believer in political action. Unfortunately, she says, “Ukraine hasn’t much luck with its politics or its presidents.”
There’s been a history of corruption and bowing to pressure from Russia – that is, Brinkmeier said, until Ukraine’s current besieged president Volodymyr Zelenskyy took the oath of office in 2019.
Ukraine’s pro-European trajectory was abruptly halted the first time back in November 2013, when a planned agreement with the European Union was scuttled just days before it was scheduled to be signed as then President Viktor Yanukovych bent to intense pressure from Moscow. Street protests erupted in Kyiv, and police violently dispersed crowds in Kyiv’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti (“Independence Square”). Protests continued into December, demonstrators occupied Kyiv’s city hall and called on Yanukovych to resign. Russia, in turn, offered to cut the price of natural gas and propped up the country’s faltering economy.
The young Ukrainian woman left the country soon after.
Now re-settled in Waconia, the new mother hears stories about civilians being killed and families fleeing Ukraine – wives, mothers and children being separated from husbands and fathers while they return to fight for their freedom.
Brinkmeier thinks of her own family, holds her little one close, and asks others to “keep Ukraine in your prayers and cherish every moment with your own loved ones.”
