About a year ago, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, we carried the story of Sveta Brinkmeier, a native of Ukraine now living in Waconia.
She shared an account of the struggles of her family who were residing in the country and her own perspectives on Russia’s war on Ukraine.
As the war drags into its second year with no end in sight, the young Ukrainian woman, now an American citizen, recently shared an update on her family and the situation in her native country that we are publishing in two parts. The first part was published in the May 4 edition.
*****
Over the past year since the war began, Brinkmeier has become an American citizen, which she is proud of and proud of the United States’ support of her native country.
As we reported earlier, she departed Ukraine for the U.S. almost eight years ago as Svitlana Vostrikova, landing in Waconia through a University of Minnesota agricultural exchange program. She has since married and made a home here with her husband Arlan Brinkmeier and their daughter Sofia, now two years old.
“My citizenship ceremony wasn’t as festive and happy as I imagined it years ago,” Brinkmeier said. “They still weren’t allowing relatives to the ceremony room due to COVID social distance restrictions. Then in the middle of ceremony, I received a phone notification about explosion in my native town. I just burst in tears. Later I found out it wasn’t related to the war. It’s just that everything scares you now.”
Brinkmeier’s American citizenship, however, did enable her mother to apply for a U.S. visa.
“Last summer I persuaded my mom to apply,” the daughter said. “The process was not easy. The American embassy in Ukraine has stopped issuing travel visas since pretty much the beginning of war and has been open only for emergency cases.
“My mom had to ride by train over 12 hours to get to Poland for the first time ever, figure out how to get to a hotel, how to get to the embassy, and so on. The chances to get visa were slim, as she had been denied before when I didn’t have my citizen citizenship yet. But now, when I do, she got a 10-year visa! There are no words to describe how happy we were.”
Tickets were booked within a few weeks.
“Of course, it was her longest flight ever,” Brinkmeier said. “I got lucky enough to book her a direct flight from Warsaw, Poland -- Ukrainian airports are not operating of course – to New York and met her there.
“My mom doesn’t speak English. To this day I am truly amazed by her. To handle such a long flight, all the check-ins, gates, customs… She is my hero.”
Reunited mom and family had what Brinkmeier called “two amazing months here in Minnesota.”
“She got to see where I live, meet my extended family, spoil her granddaughter, like a true grandma. She was here from the beginning of September until Halloween, which was a joy for me to have her here and have the memories of us going trick-or-treating with my daughter.
“My daughter Sofia just adored her. She still points to her grandma on photos and says ‘Baba,’ which is Grandma in Ukrainian. I am trying to ask her often so she doesn’t forget her, but she is only two.”
No one could believe why her mom would go back to Ukraine, but she did, her daughter explains.
“It is indeed hard to understand,” Brinkmeier said. “But her life is there. Her son, my nephew, her significant other. I understand and respect it. As a mother, I understand her. She can’t divide her love and presence between children, she can only share it. I feel blessed to have a mom like her.
“What does make me angry is Russia stealing my opportunity to go to my motherland when I want, to let my child spend summer with grandma, have memories.”
So now she stays in touch with her family in Ukraine the same as before through text every day on an app called Viber, and video chat sometimes twice a week.
Meanwhile, her father-in-law was diagnosed with lung cancer in November and passed away in January.
“It has been hard,” Brinkmeier said. “I feel like I am taking one day at a time.”
