Quail. It’s not chicken, but it’s still finger-licking good, especially when the birds are raised by local entrepreneurs Marie Felber and Skyler Johnson. Their company, Two Chicks Quail, opened in March. They sell quail, quail meat, and quail eggs to families, rural hobby farmers, urban backyard growers, and hunters. Plus, they’re in the final stages of certification with the USDA’s National Poultry Improvement Plan, which will allow them to sell to sell their products at stores, farmers markets, and in restaurants.
Felber and Johnson got the idea to go into business when they were discussing the rising costs of buying meat – and food in general. They were looking for ways to reduce their grocery bills. Furthermore, keeping a connection to where food comes from in the first place was important to both of them. They wanted to teach their children to appreciate the work that goes into growing and harvesting a meal versus simply grabbing a package off the shelf.
Their entrepreneurial spirits then kicked in. Felber ran an Etsy shop; she made and sold cloth diapers. Johnson ran a registered Cottage Food Producer bakery. Having been raised in rural Minnesota, they both loved agriculture, and their focus turned to quail once they weighed all the pros and cons.
They considered raising chickens, turkeys, and pheasants, but after looking at the costs and time frames associated with raising those birds, they finally landed on quail. Quail grow faster, and they’re smaller. Felber and Johnson both have young children, and they felt quail would be easier to manage with their kids running around the farm yard.
Two Chicks Quail is a true family affair. Felber has four kids, ages 9, 7, 5, and almost 2. Johnson has four kids, ages 9, 4, 3, and 1 ½. The children, the ones over 2 anyway, like to help clean out the brooders, which are the pens in which the quail live, and get them ready for new chicks. And of course, the kids love to assist with the feeding and watering of the birds.
The children under 2 also help, albeit in different ways. They remind Felber and Johnson to find joy in the little things, like the first hatching chick out of the incubator being met with the delighted squeals of two bright-eyed toddlers.
Not only are quail more efficient to raise than other forms of poultry, they cut down on food waste as well. Felber said, “We can just cook as many as we need for supper, depending on which child has decided they don’t like meat that day, rather than having to cook two chickens and dealing with leftovers for the week.”
The entire process of breeding, laying eggs, incubating, hatching, growing, and processing happens right here, on two farms just west of Norwood Young America. The eggs the hens lay and the meat the birds produce never leave the state for processing. All the quail undergo blood testing, and for commercial sales, the birds undergo USDA inspection. This way, customers can have an added layer of reassurance when buying locally grown meat and eggs.
And being forthright lies at the heart of Two Chicks Quail’s business practices. Felber and Johnson said, “We are two moms wanting to help support our families and local businesses by providing our communities with a healthy food source. Our Minnesota, country, farm upbringing has taught us to hold dearly to our values, even when it is difficult. Integrity and honesty are very important to us, both in our business and ourselves. We look forward to being able to reflect those values to our community and customers through always offering products that are exactly what they say they are.”
Out of moral concern and as an added layer quality control, they care for the quail in the most ethical ways possible. They make sure to supply the animals with high quality, high protein feeds. In addition, the quail receive supplements with calcium, apple cider vinegar, and whole foods. Felber, Johnson, and their children tend to the birds’ bedding and lighting and provide heat lamps when necessary. Proper ventilation is also extremely important because quail have higher ammonia content in their droppings than other poultry. The birds also love to have dirt baths multiple times a day, and they like to snack on bugs. Two Chicks Quail finds value in knowing the meat that lands on your table, and theirs, was raised with love, compassion, and respect while it was alive.
When the products do land on your table, they come with the following nutritional components. The meat is high in vitamin B6, iron, and contains 14% of the recommended daily protein intake. Compared to chicken, quail meat has 4 times more vitamin C and 3 times more iron. In fact, it has 4% more iron than a beef sirloin. The eggs are higher in iron, vitamin B12, monounsaturated fat, Folate, and slightly higher in protein and phosphorus than a chicken egg. Plus, they taste great.
Two Chicks Quail started with 20 birds. They currently have 450. They wish to have 2,000. They currently serve Central Minnesota, but they like to think that there isn’t one community or demographic they cannot serve. Felber and Johnson wish to add, “Just like our reason for raising quail for ourselves, we believe that good, well looked after, accessible meat should be available for all Minnesotans, in all communities.”
