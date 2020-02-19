Two Central School students have shown their talent once again for the Congressional App Challenge. Isabella Miller and Lacey Buckentin will be travelling to Washington DC to show off their app, Think Big, a studying app for middle schoolers grades six to eight. They, along with all the other district winners, will be showing off their apps while enjoying a week at the capitol.
“We pretty much wanted to help kids out, especially if they were failing a class,” said Miller, a seventh grader.
The App Challenge has a few different criteria when it comes to choosing the winner. When it comes to concept, the judges look at creativity and if the app addresses a specific problem in a creative manner, as well as how well the app succeeds and ease of use.
To create the app, the students use “block code” from Scratch, Blockly, or the MIT App Inventor. For Miller and Buckentin, they used the MIT App Inventor to create Think Big. The app looks simple, but is anything but. The girls spent two weeks getting used to App Inventor before even starting on their app in October. Since then, it’s been doing research and organizing information to create the app.
The way the app works is users a subject. The subjects are Math, Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science. Then they have to enter their grade. Once the app knows this, it chooses the specifics of the subject for asking questions. For example, for sixth graders in Minnesota, they study Minnesotan history as part of their curriculum, so the app will ask questions based on this.
This is where the challenge of creating this app came in for Miller and Buckentin. The app had to be created for national standards, and had to see what the normal subjects were on a national scale.
“It was hard to find what was being learned for everyone,” said Buckentin. “We’ve only finished Math so far.”
What’s been finished is already impressive for what they’re attempting. When users go into the program to study, they get 10 questions. For the math portion, they attempt to solve the equation. Once they have an answer, they hit “enter” and are told whether or not they are correct.
Even with just this proof of concept, judges were impressed in the app.
“It’s amazing when you think about it, because they’re in the youngest group,” said Amber Kester, teacher for the App Challenge at Central. “Middle and high schoolers compete, so it’s quite an accomplishment.”
Though the app doesn’t ask if the user is in advanced placement or struggling with a particular subject, but it’s very possible to choose whatever subject you’re doing. It also works well as a refresher after a summer away from school, according to Buckentin.
Just to do the research for the Math subject took quite a bit of time, but the girls are determined to finish at least one more subject before leaving on March 20 for DC.
“We’d really like to finish Language Arts,” said Miller.
While they are in DC, they will have the chance to see the sights and do a couple of activities before meeting all the other winners on March 24. So far, the itinerary includes meeting with Tom Emmer to show him their app’s progress, but otherwise they are still planning. They are also excited to see what other apps students around the country created when they’re in DC.
