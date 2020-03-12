A spokesman for Twin Metals Minnesota (TMM) made a case Thursday, Feb. 27, to resume underground mining in northern Minnesota.
David Ulrich spoke to a group of local business leaders and high school students at a Waconia Chamber of Commerce luncheon, outlining Twin Metals’ plans to develop what would be the largest underground copper/metals mine in the world near Ely, Minn.
Minnesota has a 135-year mining heritage that continues today, but the last time miners went underground was April 1, 1967, Ulrich said, with the closure of Ely’s Pioneer Mine. A new generation of miners would be back in the ground if Twin Metals’ plan is approved by state and federal regulators.
Iron ore has been the treasure for historic and current mining operations to make steel to drive industry. In the new mine it will be copper and other metals like nickel, cobalt and platinum that will be needed to drive the 21st century economy and pivot the nation and world toward a clean carbon-free energy future. Those metals are critical to things such as computers, mobile devices, electric cars and wires, and solar panels, Ulrich said. And 90 percent of those metallic resources are embedded in rock beneath the forests in northeastern Minnesota called the Duluth Complex geologic formation.
Geologists, chemists and engineers confirmed the magnitude through extensive soil borings and research.
Planning for the mine has been in the works for 10 years, Ulrich noted, but only now is it reaching the permitting and public comment period. Hence the reason for Twin Metals’ outreach to groups across the state. Ulrich is scheduled to be back at a Waconia Lions club meeting on March 10. The intent of the outreach is to give the public a brief lesson in geology and the mining process, and share information about what already has become a controversial project.
Residents in an around Ely, Minn., environmental advocates and wilderness enthusiasts are concerned about the considerable risks and potential long-term negative effects they say the Twin Metals sulfide ore copper mine would bring to the 1.1 million-acre Boundary Waters wilderness area of interconnected lakes and rivers in the form of pollution and forest landscape destruction.
Similar concerns have been expressed about a second copper mine proposed by PolyMet, that an open-pit mine on wetlands about 15 miles south of Twin Metals, site of an old taconite mine near Babbitt at the headwaters of the St. Louis River, the largest tributary to Lake Superior, upstream from Duluth.
Several local residents have joined in opposition to the proposed copper mines as part of a “Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters” (see Nov. 18, 2019 Waconia Patriot).
Ulrich addressed the environmental concerns during his presentation and responded to several related questions from Waconia High School Conservation Club students after the lunch meeting.
Ulrich called Twin Metals “a 21st century mine, utilizing new technology and new mining techniques, not the 19th century techniques that were used during most of Minnesota’s mining history.”
Half of the rock tailings would be returned to the mine and the remaining tailings would be managed in a “dry stack” method, which would be non-acid generating, Ulrich said, and should alleviate concerns about drainage of toxic metals entering aquatic environments. It would also avoid use of a storage pond and dam associated with conventional tailings facilities, which have sometimes failed or breached.
Dry stack is one of the ways Twin Metals is making a 21st century mine that will be the most technologically advanced in Minnesota’s history and a model of how copper mining can be done safely and sustainably, Ulrich said.
In the underground mine, mining will actually occur below the water table – 400 feet to as deep as 5,000 feet beneath the surface, so there shouldn’t be concerns about lake and groundwater protection, he added.
And whereas open pit, or surface mining has disrupted thousands of acres of landscape, the TMM mine would require minimal disruption – about 500 acres for necessary facilities, according to Ulrich. Most of the activity would be underground.
“That leaves 1.5 million acres in northern Minnesota where there is no industrial activity,” Ulrich said.
He also noted that much of the landscape and many of the lakes on the Iron Range are naturally reclaimed mining sites.
In addition to environmental protection, Ulrich spoke about the economic stimulus the mine would bring – 700 well-paying full-time jobs and 1,400 spinoff jobs to residents of greater northeastern Minnesota.
Twin Metals formally submitted its mine project proposal in December 2019 to various state and federal agencies, initiating a rigorous and thorough environmental review as required by law. And already several groups like Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters have stepped forward to oppose the plan. Opponents point out that Twin Metals is owned by a Chilean mining company with a history of environmental degradation and political corruption, although the company says that its latest plans will ensure that mining is done safely to protect the environment.
Twin Metals has will have invested $1.7 billion in design, study, environmental review, permitting and construction costs by the time the first piles of rock are extracted from the ground, Ulrich said.
Given the extensive review process and potential for litigation, it remains to be seen if and what the mine will yield.
