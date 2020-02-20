Schools have the biggest lunch crowd of any place during the day.
That’s why food critic and WCCO-TV morning show anchor Jason DeRusha was at Waconia High School for lunch on Feb. 6. The WCCO morning program is featuring the unique aspects of School District 110’s lunch program, Café 110, and three other schools during the month of February, according to DeRusha.
The “DeRusha Eats” segment on his Waconia visit will air Thursday morning and again Saturday. It will also be available for viewing on the WCCO and ISD 110 web sites.
Café 110 has been featured in these pages a few times in recent months for its fresh food approach, made from scratch offerings, and farm-to-table partnerships in preparing school lunches for district students.
Some of the from-scratch offerings include signature salad dressings, sauces and syrups, house breads and bakery items, and a variety of pasta dishes created from the district’s own pasta maker.
That was the focus of DeRusha’s visit. A local teacher contacted WCCO programmers about the pasta maker, the only one among schools in the state, and DeRusha and a camera technician made the trip out here to see it in action.
The pasta maker operates an average of 2 ½ hours each day churning out fresh pasta for menu offerings at schools across the district, according to Barb Schank, director of nutritional services.
In doing the spot, the TV personality and Minnesota Monthly magazine food critic and editor acknowledged the challenges schools face in providing healthy food options for students, but also lunches they will eat – all at an affordable price. DeRusha said he was impressed with the expansive kitchen at the high school, responsive food staff and the family recipes that appear on the school menu.
“This feels more like a bistro than school lunch line,” he said as he walked through the line.
After filming his segment, DeRusha joined students at their tables for lunch – spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic toast and roasted broccoli.
