On July 15 and 16, it went down. The smoke went up—folks got a little sideways. People pulled their RVs out onto the golf course. They camped there for the festival. They smoked ribs, galore. They smoked chicken and brisket. A few people had pulled pork.
The night did offered deliciousness rich enough to make both your eyes and mouth water.
And the beer wasn’t even too expensive. B’s on the River owner Bryan Bauman said he wasn’t trying to gouge anyone. At fairs and festivals, people might pay upwards of $10 for a beer—seen the prices at Target Field lately; they’re ridiculous—but Bauman sold $6 beers and $7 Whiteclaws.
Here’s how things worked. The festival began on July 15, with festival-goers getting their RVs settled into their campsites. B’s on the River featured a pork chop dinner and hot country covers from the Shalo Lee Band. As the band got “All Jacked Up,” so did the crowd, just totally gnawing on pork chops and kicking up their heels. After an encore of “Don’t Stop Believing,” the night came to an end.
The next day brought the rib cooking competition, and, just as importantly, the rib tasting. Competitors had to cook ten racks of ribs that B’s on the River provided. The ribs were then judged by master tasters certified by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. People purchased rib tasting kits, which allowed them to try one rib from each cooker in the competition. You could also play in a beanbag tournament.
Cornhole anyone?
And yes, they had a bouncy house for the kids, so B’s on the River Rib Fest was indeed a legitimate summer festival.
Bauman said the laid back atmosphere is big draw for people, that, and of course, the large variety of ribs. All of the festival-goers were regular folks. None of the rib competition’s contestants were professional pit-masters. They’re just people who love to barbeque. You have guys like Phil Maiers and Stu Pysick who come back year after year.
At the end of the day, B’s on the River served a rib and chicken buffet, which featured St. Louis style ribs and fried chicken. Saturday night’s entertainment was some of the best you could find anywhere. Minnesota’s very own, Jason Paulson Band, jammed on country, folk, and blues. Butch Automatic and the Four Speeds brought us back to the days of Elvis and Buddy Holly. Artemis Pyle, former drummer of the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd, laid down Southern-rock hits. Then, one of the best-selling country acts of the 90s, Shenandoah, headlined.
A fireworks display ended the organized festivities, but campers then returned to their RVs and continued partying there.
It was an extra special year for the festival; it was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Bauman said close to two thousand people attended this year’s event.
