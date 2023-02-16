Scoutmasters for local troops 5327 and 3327 are excited to announce that three scouts – Elizabeth Schramm, Brooklyn Schramm and Benjamin Hartmann recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
All three completed their Eagle Scout projects for Lowry Nature Center, part of Three Rivers Park District.
Elizabeth Schramm is the first Eagle Scout for Troop 5327, earning the rank last fall. Waconia Troop 5327 was founded in April 2020 and chartered by the Waconia Lions as a sister troop to long standing Boy Scout Troop 3327 in Waconia. Elizabeth’s project was building an 8- by 10-foot playhouse that will be used as a Prairie Shed for educational purposes for Lowry Nature Center summer camps and day camps.
Brooklyn Schramm is the second Eagle Scout for Troop 5327, earning the rank on Dec. 26. Brooklyn’s project was the completion of a portable obstacle course to be used for Lowry summer camps and day camps. The project consisted of balance beams, box platforms, A-frames for climbing, and teeter totters (28 different obstacles in total).
Benjamin Hartmann earned the rank of Eagle Scout for Troop 3327 on Nov. 7. He is the 94th scout to earn this rank in Troop 3327. Ben’s project was the completion of a giant Lincoln log style interactive building structure used in Lowry Nature Center summer camps to replicate what is like to build a log cabin.
Scoutmasters Lori Schramm (Troop 5327), Toby Strom (Troop 3327) and the scouts would like to thank the Waconia Lions, Waconia American Legion, and the Waconia Fire Department for the donation that made their projects possible.
