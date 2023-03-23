The rank of Eagle is the highest advancement award in Scouts BSA, and Troop 589 of Victoria is proud to introduce the latest three Scouts who have achieved the rank of Eagle in the 2022-23 Scouting year: Devin Curtis of Chaska, Wesley Parker of Victoria, and Thomas Pogreba of Victoria.
Devin Curtis, age 18, has served Troop 589 in the leadership roles of Troop Guide (mentoring younger Scouts in skills acquisition), Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Quartermaster, Chaplain’s Aide, and Historian. For his Eagle project, he planned, developed, and led the building of benches for the City of Chaska Parks Department at the 17th Fairway of Town Course. He is the son of Steve & Kate Curtis and Tanya & Bob Pankratz. Devin is a student at NDSU in Fargo, North Dakota, and is a multi-sport athlete, playing club volleyball, tennis, and basketball. He intends to continue sharing his love for Scouting with his younger brothers and future family.
Wesley Parker, age 18, has been an active member of Troop 589 with past leadership positions, including Troop Quartermaster, Historian, and Librarian. To complete his Eagle requirements, Wesley planned and managed the building of shelving to store practice equipment for the Chanhassen High School football team. As a senior at Chanhassen, Wesley serves as the Student Manager of the football team. He is the son of Kara and Craig Parker of Victoria. He plans to continue his education in a post-secondary program in the fall of 2024.
Thomas Pogreba, age 18, is a senior at Chanhassen High School. During his time in Scouts, he has held the elected leadership positions of Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Scribe, and Troop Guide. For his Eagle Project, Thomas planned and managed the building of birdhouses to benefit residents at Auburn Homes. He plans to attend Philmont Scout Ranch this June. He is the son of Charlie and Paula Pogreba. He is enrolled at Saint John’s University, where he will study accounting in the fall.
Less than four percent of youth participating in Scouts BSA achieve the rank of Eagle. Devin, Wesley, and Thomas now join a group of high-achieving individuals, including Presidents of the United States, U.S. Senators and Representatives, NASA astronauts, Olympic and professional athletes, and Academy Award winners.
Scouts BSA Troop 589 serves over 80 youth members, both boys, and girls, from across the Southwest metro communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska, Minnetonka, Victoria, and Waconia. For more information about Scouts BSA and Troop 589 activities, please visit www.Troop589.org
