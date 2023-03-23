The rank of Eagle is the highest advancement award in Scouts BSA, and Troop 589 of Victoria is proud to introduce the latest three Scouts who have achieved the rank of Eagle in the 2022-23 Scouting year: Devin Curtis of Chaska, Wesley Parker of Victoria, and Thomas Pogreba of Victoria.

Devin Curtis, age 18, has served Troop 589 in the leadership roles of Troop Guide (mentoring younger Scouts in skills acquisition), Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Quartermaster, Chaplain’s Aide, and Historian. For his Eagle project, he planned, developed, and led the building of benches for the City of Chaska Parks Department at the 17th Fairway of Town Course. He is the son of Steve & Kate Curtis and Tanya & Bob Pankratz. Devin is a student at NDSU in Fargo, North Dakota, and is a multi-sport athlete, playing club volleyball, tennis, and basketball. He intends to continue sharing his love for Scouting with his younger brothers and future family.

