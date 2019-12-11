The holidays are here, and while Christmas is definitely the big feature in December, there are more celebrations taking place throughout the month. One of these celebrations is Watertown’s Trinity Lutheran Church’s Saint Lucia Tea and Open House. The tradition has been a feature of the Watertown for 60 years now, and brings Trinity together every year.
“St. Lucia was a young woman who appeared on one of the darkest nights of the year, and she was bearing the light of Christ or light of God, depending on the teller,” said Pastor Jeff Engholm. “Now it’s a tradition for a congregation or family to choose the youngest girl and put a crown of candles on her head while she brings treats to people.”
The full legend goes that Lucia, after giving up her dowry, was denounced by her fiance and imprisoned by the Romans. The Romans condemned her to death by burning, but miraculously she wasn’t harmed, but instead the flames formed a halo of light around her, hence the crown of candles. Her association with light soon became the basis of a few Nordic and Swedish traditions surrounding her, as both areas tend to be extremely dark in the winter.
The tradition started back in 1949, by Frances and Naomi Bergman, and originally was a private event held in their home. It continued to be held at the Bergman home until Naomi passed in 1965. In 1969, the Women of Trinity restarted the tradition at the church, and it’s only grown bigger ever since. Now, the event fills the basement in Trinity Lutheran, with the community coming together every year to bake treats and enjoy a late morning tea time. The St. Lucia is still chosen every year, and battery-operated candles are used instead.
“Lately we’ve started a baking day,” said Engholm. “So even leading up to it, folks are getting together in the kitchen to get cookies and cakes ready.”
That baking day to prep involves parishioners, young and old, coming together to bake traditional Swedish treats. Some of those treats include KrumKakke (a traditional sticky cake), Fattigmann (a kind of fried pastry), Belinerkranser (Swedish butter cookies), and more. That doesn’t mean that some American treats like sugar cookies won’t be present, but the main hope is to share traditional recipes that are also very appropriate for a Swedish tea.
The Scandinavian theme doesn’t stop at the treats, either, according to Robyn Behrens, office and communications manager for Trinity Lutheran Church.
“A lot of people bring their own decorations, and we decorate the fellowship hall with those decorations,” said Behrens. “A lot of visitors just enjoy admiring it all.”
And because it’s still Christmas time, the tea features Christmas music to bring in some more cheer. This will include a pianist and choir to keep everything in theme for the night. While not a high tea, both Behrens and Engholm said that many of the patrons dress up for the event, as it’s still a tea, but it’s not necessary to be formal.
The Saint Lucia Tea will take place on December 14 from 10am-12pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. The event itself is free, with all the decorations, treats, and music being donated by folks from the congregation. Everyone is welcome from Watertown to attend and enjoy treats and tea from the hardworking bakers, who will be putting it all together on December 12. For questions regarding the event or Trinity Lutheran itself, visit trin.org.
