Ice fishermen were excited when ice came in on Lake Waconia in early December following a late arrival last year.
Now lots of snow, unusual thawing temperatures this month, and even rain have messed with ice conditions and presented challenges getting on and off the lake.
Normally, it’s fishermen who are drilling holes into the ice to reach their catch. But this year holes and cracks have popped open through the ice because of all the weight from snow, bleeding water across the ice surface reports Mase’s In Towne Marina.
Some areas of Lake Waconia have had several inches of pooling water, such as stretches of the access road past Waconia Bay, especially on the way to Pillsbury and into Wagener’s Bay. As a result, last week the marina temporarily halted allowing permanent fish houses from its access.
As of early this week, the access remained open only for walking so folks can get to their fish house or go portable fishing.
It’s been an unusual season across the region, says Nicole Biagi, ice safety coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Seems like they all are lately.
Heavy early snows have added weight to existing ice. The snow also creates an insulating effect that slows down the formation of new ice, she explains. As a result, some areas that typically see solid ice could be very thin.
Just 4 inches of snow can create an effective insulation, while just 3 inches of the heavy, wet type of snow that has fallen this season can add nearly 700,000 pounds to an acre of ice, notes Pete Boulay, DNR climatologist. Adding fish houses, vehicle traffic and human activity on top of that creates even more ice stress.
Biagi points out that hole blowouts in the ice could be coming from springs or gas bubbles from decaying vegetation below.
In addition to impacts on ice thickness and strength, the heavy snow and mild temps have created slushy conditions making it hard to navigate ice surfaces. As a result, DNR officers are reporting fewer ice houses and less action from snowmobiles and vehicles on area lakes.
Some fishermen have already pulled their houses off Lake Waconia for fear of getting iced in when conditions do firm up.
A good hard freeze is needed to heal up the ice, say DNR and local marina observers. Even at that, Biagi points out that refrozen ice is about half the strength of original ice.
“We want blue ice not white ice,” Boulay adds.
Ice color can help indicate the strength of ice. The color deepens with increasing thickness and purity. Clear blue ice is the strongest. Ice that appears white, formed by wet snow freezing is not as strong, while grey ice is not safe.
While ice conditions are not promising now, this is Minnesota and more normal teens to single-digit temperatures are expected this week. Boulay also points out that the past two Februarys have been very cold. February has become the new January, so maybe ice conditions will improve.
In the meantime, Biagi offers these safety tips if you are venturing out on the ice:
Measure ice thickness frequently. Generally, 4 inches of new, clear ice is minimum for a person, 5-7 for a snowmobile, 8-12 for a car or small truck, and 12-15 inches for a larger vehicle.
Take the following items as a precaution: floatation gear, ice picks and throw rope, and a buddy who knows where you are.
Never assume that any ice is perfectly safe.
