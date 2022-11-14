One antidote to homelessness and a catalyst to job opportunities and business in a community is affordable housing, according to housing experts.
Last Monday, the Carver County Community Development Agency (CDA) marked the grand opening of Trail’s Edge apartments, a new affordable housing complex in Waconia.
The new apartments were completed just a year after ground was broken at the location on Airport Road near Target, although the project was more than 10 years in the making, according to CDA officials and housing partners.
The CDA purchased the land in 2010 for $764,000 thinking the project would fall into place quickly, CDA board chair Sarah Carlson said at last year’s groundbreaking. The city of Waconia approved plans in 2011, but it took several years to secure the necessary state funding in a competitive resource arena.
Now the $17.1 million, three-story, 60-unit apartment complex is complete with units ready for leasing, according to CDA executive director Julie Frick.
Trails Edge South comprises 15 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom. Four of the units are for persons with disabilities and four more for individuals in homeless situations.
Housing partners are calling the project “beautiful and affordable,” and the CDA has been accepting applications.
