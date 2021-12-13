The toys arrived in droves to this year’s Waconia Toy Drive – twice as many donations as previous years, according to Women of Waconia organizers.
Not just toys, but also books, electronics, blankets, personal care items and other gifts. Four truckloads of items collected from drop-off locations around town delivered last week by Waconia Public Works crews to Freshwater Church, which was more well furnished with items than any shopping mall.
Gift Choosing Day on Friday, Dec. 3, at the church was a huge success, organizers say, with the annual drive providing gifts to about 300 children and teenagers in the community. That’s about 50 more than last year.
Organizers attribute the success to more collection sites and growing connections in the community.
