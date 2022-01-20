There are only about 40 residences on North Shore Road in Waconia Township; however, summer traffic on the township road routinely numbers in excess of 450 vehicles a day according to latest traffic counts.
According to township supervisors, excessive traffic volumes have got the Waconia Township board of supervisors considering significant changes to North Shore Road.
The township is contemplating abandoning about one-third of a mile of the road and building two cul de sacs, thereby creating essentially two dead-end roads: a North Shore Road East and a North Shore Road West. The initial plan to replace the abandoned section of road with a trail or minimally maintained gated road for use in emergencies.
The growing vehicle numbers being tracked by the township include through-traffic from County Road 10 to Co. Rd. 155, visitors to and from Sovereign Estate Winery, the Dakota regional trail, and visits along Lake Waconia.
It’s not the first time the township has considered such a move, according to John Zimmerman, one of three Waconia Township supervisors. But traffic keeps escalating as the lake becomes a growing attraction, and now the township is taking serious steps to make it happen, he said.
The board has already consulted with North Shore residents, emergency personnel such as the Waconia Fire Department and Carver County Sheriff’s office, and the county highway department.
While annexation and development over the years has whittled away a few hundred acres of the township, North Shore Road still falls within the township and the board has the authority to make road decisions, according to Darin Mielke, Carver County deputy county engineer and Public Works assistant director.
Mielke and Commissioner Tim Lynch have attended two township meetings where township supervisors discussed North Shore Road alternatives. The township board also will be reaching out for input from other entities like the city of Waconia, according to township supervisors.
Road plans will likely be finalized in 2022 and any changes made in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.