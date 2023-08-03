302335825_505889621540783_3312544019767754008_n.jpg

The annual Tour de Tonka is slated for Aug. 5. Pictured is last year’s event. (Submitted photo)

Tour de Tonka will roll into Waconia again on Saturday, Aug. 5.

It’s the 18th annual tour, the 17th time the feature bike ride has gone through Waconia, according Tour director Tim Litfin, who presented an overview of the event at the July 17 city council meeting.

  
