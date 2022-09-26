Kay Thul has announced her run for Watertown City Council.
“After encouragement from friends and family, I am seeking election to the Watertown City Council in November. It has been my privilege to call Watertown my home since childhood,” Thul said. “Over the past 20 years, I have raised my family, built two homes, and have served the hard-working men and women of Watertown in various capacities. It is my desire to foster a spirit of growth and opportunity while preserving the rich history of the city of Watertown.”
Thul said her experience on the city planning commission will serve her well.
“I was appointed to and served on the Planning Commission (2005-2009) and was able to help craft the 2020 Comprehensive Plan,” she said. “My goal is to support our community by encouraging growth and to ensure that the city council continues to look out for the best interests of all of our residents, business owners, and other community members.”
Thul said she is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the community as a whole - long time residents, new residents, and business owners - by keeping Watertown a welcoming hometown. She said you can expect her to put in the time needed and give straight answers, and as such, she is asking for your vote in November.
Thul and her husband of 36 years, Bill, are small business owners, have raised their three children in Watertown, and now enjoy being grandparents. Thul works as a personal banker at Bremer Bank and is a member of Freshwater Community Church. According to Thul, in addition to serving as an Election Judge in Watertown, she is in her sixth year as a leadership developer with her church’s Global Leadership Summit, hosted annually.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.