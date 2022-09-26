Kay Thul has announced her run for Watertown City Council.

“After encouragement from friends and family, I am seeking election to the Watertown City Council in November. It has been my privilege to call Watertown my home since childhood,” Thul said. “Over the past 20 years, I have raised my family, built two homes, and have served the hard-working men and women of Watertown in various capacities. It is my desire to foster a spirit of growth and opportunity while preserving the rich history of the city of Watertown.”

