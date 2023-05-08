The Civil War soldiers monument that stood there for decades is gone.
The monument was removed last Wednesday, April 26, and transported to a workshop in Minneapolis for restoration. The monument took flight in three sections by crane over boulevard trees carried out by a team from KCI Conservation and Rocket Crane company.
It is the third park monument slated for restoration through an American Legion Post 150 project launched in early 2021. The other two monuments, the Civil War cannon and World War I soldiers monument, are fully restored and will be rededicated during Memorial Day services at City Square Park. The Civil War monument is anticipated to be completed and returned to the park by November, possibly in time for Veterans’ Day.
All three aging monuments showed considerable wear, cracking, and disfiguration over the years, which prompted a major Legion fundraising effort two years ago to restore the landmark memorials at the center of town. The monuments had earlier undergone some rehabilitation work through the Legion in the early 1990s.
Latest fundraising efforts have exceeded $200,000 surpassing the fundraising goal almost a year ahead of schedule, according to Joe Gifford, restoration project team lead, although a few thousand dollars more might still be needed to pay for the work because of rising costs.
The Civil War monument is a zinc sculpture which proliferated in the United States from the mid-1850s through the early 20th century, according to art historians. Most were purchased for smaller towns or organizations without the financial resources to acquire bronze or stone sculptures. The problem with zinc is that it tends to settle under its own weight, said Laura Kubick, sculpture conservator from KCI art conservation specialist who is leading the restoration effort.
In addition to structural concerns, the Civil War soliders monument also showed other damage – a hole, broken sword, discoloration, and graffiti scratches.
The intent with the latest effort is to restore the monuments to as close to original as possible while continuing to honor the soldiers from Carver County who served in the Civil War and World War I.
