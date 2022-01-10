Slowly but surely, ice fishing enthusiasts are beginning to move their shacks and dwellings onto Lake Waconia.
As reported last month, ice-in was late again this year, Dec. 7, and ice conditions haven’t been stable with unseasonably warm temperatures for much of the month.
But with the coming of sub-zero temps, in a New Year’s Day report, Mase’s In Towne Marina was reporting ice thickness of 8-12 inches depending on snow cover. Ice thickness can vary depending on how much snow is sitting on it, observers note.
Earlier, marina staff were out on the lake marking springs which can also affect lake ice. And in another report observers were calling it an active year for springs, with more small springs and bubblers in Waconia Bay, and more gas pockets in the ice of Waconia Bay and Wagener’s Bay than most other areas they checked on the lake.
The marina was not allowing cars and trucks from its access as of early this week, but ATVs and side by sides are allowed, along with single-axle wheel houses.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that there is no sure answer on when ice is safe and can’t be judged on appearance.
Ice strength is based on several factors, including age, thickness, temperature, or whether or not the ice is covered with snow – plus the depth of water under the ice, size of the water body, water chemistry and currents, the distribution of the load on the ice, and local climate conditions. So, there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice.
The DNR does not measure ice thickness on Minnesota lakes. That’s an individual responsibility, the agency says, and recommends that anyone venturing onto the ice check ice thickness every 150 feet.
Some general ice thickness guidelines are: under 4 inches, stay off; 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot; 5-7 inches for snowmobile or ATV; 8-12 inches for car or small pickup.
The DNR recommends double that thickness when traveling on white ice, or snow ice, which is only about half as strong as new clear ice.
