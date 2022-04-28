No joke. We have our own ghostbusters.
SPRIT MN, short for Scientific Paranormal Research Investigation Team of Minnesota, is for real. They aren’t out to pull elaborate pranks. They aren’t out to get liked on social media. They aren’t out to re-enact The Ghostbusters. SPRIT means business, and they’re here to help, free of charge, free of judgment.
They’re non-descript. They won’t arrive at your location in a re-modeled hearse and then get out wearing hazmat suits with proton packs slung over their backs. Neither will they arrive with any A&E, “Ghost Hunters,” television production crew. In fact, if you even notice them pull up at all, it’s likely you’ll think they’re just dropping off some packages from Amazon. Nothing about them will scream, “Your neighbor’s house is haunted,” even though they do come to the scene with discreetly packaged recording equipment and electromagnetic field readers.
Yes. Electromagnetic field readers are real things. You can buy them through Walmart or Amazon. People use them to diagnose electrical problems with appliances and wiring systems. However, if a location’s electromagnetic reading is all jacked up, it could mean a ghost is in the vicinity. That’s why, sometimes in movies, you hear the moaning of a spirit coming out of a radio or TV – they’re trying to dramatize the ghost’s influence on the electromagnetic field.
On the other hand, “There is a lot more that goes into investigating than just going out with a bunch of gadgets and having a spooky fun time,” says SPRIT MN’s team captain. “It’s not always as exciting as they try to make it seem on TV.”
So, let’s talk about this SPRIT MN team captain. His name is Derek, and he prefers to go by his first name and keep his last name confidential. While he didn’t come right out and say it, I get the impression he’s worried the newspaper reading public will think he’s crazy. In his own words, though, he gave me the following analogy. Withholding his last name is like “the separation between Church and State.” He can keep ghost hunting separate from other aspects of his life that could potentially be harmed by his other-worldly interests.
His other-worldly interests have always lurked around the corner, sometimes in the shadows and sometimes not. Derek says, “I was the kid in junior high in the paranormal section of the library binge reading about all different kinds of paranormal subject matter: ghosts, UFOs, bigfoot, moth man, etc...” He loved shows like “Sightings,” “Ghost Hunters,” “Paranormal State,” and the “Mysterious Universe” podcast.
He always enjoyed taking pictures of locations that were supposedly haunted. He never found any conclusive evidence of ghosts, but he became enamored with the hunt.
He hails from central Minnesota, with family scattered between Plymouth and Watertown, but while living in upstate New York, in 2008, he decided to up his game. He bought some recording equipment and an electromagnetic field reader. He hunted for spirits in abandoned buildings and cemeteries. Like a patient fisherman, he got a few bites and slowly became hooked. In 2009, he decided to form an investigative ghost hunting team; thus, SPRIT was born. Derek says they investigated as many places as they could: old cemeteries, abandoned barracks, and a few businesses and personal residences.
The spookiest thing he ever experienced was during one of these investigations in upstate New York. They were interacting with an entity that, on command, could turn a Maglite flashlight on and off by twisting the knob. During that same investigation, Derek heard a disembodied voice for the first time. They think the entity was the client’s deceased mother.
On a more humorous note, somewhat at least, when he was flying from New York to see a client in Minnesota, Derek says the TSA agents got a little nervous when they saw a suitcase full of ghost hunting equipment come through the x-ray machine. He took some heat for it but laughs about the incident now. Hey, what could he do? He needed to get back to Minnesota to help someone who had mysterious activity in her photography studio.
In 2015, he moved back to Minnesota, and ghost hunting took a backseat; you know, with real life and all... He continued to study the paranormal, and in early 2022, he re-launched SPRIT as SPRIT MN. He has assembled four other people to work with him and is on the hunt for locations to investigate.
If you need SPRIT MN’s services, again, they’ll provide them free of charge and free of judgement. Derek says, “It’s mostly an intellectual challenge, mixed with adventure, discovery, the search for answers, and helping people.”
If you need them on the scene, here’s what will happen. They’ll come with research of your property and the surrounding area. They’ll do a walk-through of the property and locations of the activity. Once that’s documented, they’ll take baseline readings of the temperature, barometric pressure, and electromagnetic fields. Once the baseline sweep has been completed, they set up cameras.
And yes, ghosts can be caught on camera. This is because of a strange disturbance in The Force, literally. Ghosts cause energy imbalances that cameras can capture.
Once the on-site investigation is complete, the SPRIT MN team leaves. They review the collected data and touch base with the client.
“We know nothing about how to do cleansings nor how to force anything to depart,” Derek says, “so we won’t be doing any of that.” He adds that the process is not as crazy as they make it seem on TV, but “it’s still pretty interesting when all the findings are compiled.”
SPRIT MN maintains its credibility by being as grounded to reality as possible. They’re critical of everything they find. Derek says, “It’s important to come at these investigations as professionally and scientifically as we can in order make real progress in taking this from pseudo-science to legitimate science. Hauntings or no hauntings, thorough research and documentation is the path I want to walk.”
In fact, this emphasis on tangible evidence causes the SPRIT MN team to avoid psychics and mediums because of the difficulty involved with documenting such findings.
Instead, they look for more logical explanations. For example, bugs climbing over the lens of a security camera look translucent, blue, and creepy. Dust or moisture in the air makes orbs in photos. Pareidolia – you ever heard of that? Neither have I, but Derek says it’s “the tendency to perceive a specific image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern. That wrinkle in the blanket, or pattern in an orb is more than likely not the face of a ghost.”
Finally, SPRIT MN wants you to keep in mind that they might not find what you want them to find. If you were hoping that the strange occurrences in your attic were the acts of a deceased loved one, well, they can’t guarantee it. They find what they find. “The investigation, if not on-going, is just a snapshot of that particular night/day. All we can do is be as thorough as possible and provide what we find.” Find them on Facebook under SPRITMN
If nothing else, they ain’t afraid of no ghost.
